The Armenian Apostolic Church: Refutation of a False Premise

By Sergio Nahabetian
A profoundly fallacious argument circulates in certain Armenian political sectors: that the Armenian Apostolic Church must remain on the sidelines of state affairs, while paradoxically allowing — and even promoting — the government to intervene directly in the church’s internal life. This double standard not only contradicts 1,700 years of Armenian history but constitutes a deliberate attempt to silence the voice of an institution that represents 92 percent of the population and has been the fundamental pillar of national survival.
A Brief History
In the year 301, King Tiridates III proclaimed Christianity as the official religion of the Kingdom of Armenia, thus becoming the first State in world history to officially adopt Christianity — ten years before Constantine’s Edict of Milan (AD 313) and eighty years before the Roman Empire officially did so (AD 380).
Saint Gregory the Illuminator, who converted the king and was consecrated as the first Catholicos of the Armenian Church, not only established a religious institution but founded the very core of Armenian national identity. The construction of Echmiadzin Cathedral in 303 marked the beginning of a unique architectural, cultural, and spiritual tradition that endures to this day.
After the fall of the last Armenian kingdom of Cilicia in 1375, the Catholicos assumed leadership of the Armenian people in both religious and political senses, as no Armenian king remained. For more than 500 years of foreign domination — first under the Ottoman Empire, then under the Russian Empire — the Armenian Apostolic Church was the only symbol of national continuity.