Faith and Renewal: A Quarter Century of Achievement under His Holiness Catholicos Karekin II

Among the most significant projects were the creation of the St. Trdat Open Sanctuary—built to accommodate 1,500 worshippers during the 1,700th anniversary of Armenia’s conversion to Christianity—and the renovation of the Holy Etchmiadzin Cathedral. The seven-year renovation of this Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, involved structural reinforcement, replacement of the dome’s cross, and the restoration of murals and frescoes which had been damaged due to age or obscured with multiple coats of paint applied during the Soviet-era. The project, carried out under the supervision of UNESCO, was an internationally coordinated effort unifying donors and supporters of all backgrounds.

New monastic residences, libraries, and educational centers, including the Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Library and the Karekin I Educational Center, further enriched the spiritual and intellectual life of Etchmiadzin. Through the generosity of benefactors, major renovations transformed key institutions: the Alex and Marie Manoukian Treasury, the Khrimian Museum, the Old Veharan, the Ruben Sevak Museum, and modern dormitories for seminarians. Together, these projects, among others, would ensure that Etchmiadzin would remain both a sacred sanctuary and a vibrant hub for learning and service, as well as positively impact education and managerial capabilities.

Fortifying Internal Foundations

Beyond physical expansion, His Holiness worked to strengthen the internal structures of church governance. Holding regular sessions of the Supreme Spiritual Council both in Etchmiadzin and in dioceses abroad reinforced unity and accountability. Other specialized councils and committees, such as the Monastic Council, the Review and Disciplinary Committees, and the Architectural and Publishing Councils, were created to professionalize church administration. The re-establishment of the Episcopal and Ecclesiastical-Representative Assemblies after a long hiatus marked a renewed era of institutional participation and transparency.

Upon his ascension as Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II pledged to rebuild the Church’s educational and pastoral foundation, restructuring seminaries, introducing accelerated training programs for priests, and creating new departments of youth ministry and Christian education. With the goal to attract a new generation of priests, His Holiness looked at clergy education through the lens of the modern world. Under his watch, two major seminaries—the Gevorkian and Vazkenian—were revitalized and a new investment in scholarships for higher education degrees in international universities was launched.

Under His Holiness’s leadership, the Gevorkian Theological Seminary achieved state accreditation in 2002, full recognition as a higher education institution in 2005, and alignment with European higher education standards in 2007. In 2016, the seminary gained the right to conduct postgraduate and doctoral education, a milestone in theological scholarship.

The Vazkenian Theological School of Sevan was similarly fortified, offering graduate-level programs and producing new generations of clergy and scholars. New educational centers like Turpanjian Theological College of Harich monastery, established in 2012, and the Karekin I Educational Center, opened in 2018, became vital spaces for priestly retraining and intellectual exchange. In addition, His Holiness would ensure that young clergy with high academic potential had the opportunity to study in highly respected institutions like Oxford University, the Pontifical Grigorian University in Rome or the University of Louvain in Belgium, not only gaining quality educations but also exposure to different cultures. With placements in secular settings, they could better see the world through a layperson’s prism. Over 300 young clergy have benefited from this training and 41 of the 54 Bishops currently serving in the Armenian Apostolic Church were educated and ordained since 1999.

In addition to a thriving Shoghakat TV, investments were made to expand accessibility to Armenian Church’s historic resources, publications and digital programing. The Publishing Department of the Mother See, launched in 2006, became an important institution for issuing translations from foreign languages and Classical Armenian, as well as ecclesiology, Armenian studies, biblical commentary, Christian ethics and instructional booklets. In 2012, for the first time, the Mother See published both the modern Armenian and the Classical Armenian editions of Saint Gregory of Narek’s Book of Lamentations. More than 30,000 copies were reprinted over seven years.

Spiritual Command of Army and Prisons

As codified in the Armenian Constitution of 1995, the spiritual service of the Armed Forces was entrusted to the Armenian Church in 1997. Starting in 1999, the libraries of numerous military units were enriched with spiritual literature, including copies of the Holy Bible, the Echmiadzin Journal, the Christian Armenia biweekly newspaper of the Mother See, as well as various spiritual booklets and prayer books. The number of military chaplains continued to grow, and a cohort of clergymen serve within the spiritual service structures of Armenia’s military, included married and celibate priests and deacons. For Armenia’s correctional institutions, the Catholicos established the Spiritual Inspectorate of Prisons. Today, those in penitentiary institutions receive regular spiritual ministry from the Armenian clergy.

Humanitarian Relief

Through the Mother See’s “Building with Faith” initiative launched in 2008, more than 100 apartments have been built for families in need across Armenia, including those affected by war and natural disasters. The Mother See has also supported free medical care through its Izmirlian Medical Center, a fully operational hospital, and extended aid to wounded soldiers and clergy, including allocating substantial funds for prosthetic limb fittings for those sent to hospitals abroad. Pastoral and material assistance to prisoners and their families were also provided.

His Holiness also spearheaded the founding of educational institutions such as the Eduard Eurnekian School in Etchmiadzin (2009) and the Yerevan G. Emin High School (2014), both promoting academic excellence infused with moral and spiritual values. The Mother See also operates numerous boarding schools and youth homes in cities like Ashtarak, Gyumri, Vanadzor, and Yerevan, where more than 60,000 needy children have received education and care.

In 2014, His Holiness established the Social Services Office at the Mother See, launching wide-ranging humanitarian programs that assist refugees, veterans, displaced families, people with disabilities, and children in need.

The last decade has been marked by successive and historic crises that have tested the leadership of the Armenian Church to play an essential role in humanitarian relief. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia and the 2020 Artsakh War, the Social Services Office of the Mother See has carried out a significantly greater number of in-kind assistance programs than its usual financial assistance programs to vulnerable families and individuals.

World Outreach

With the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenian nation uniquely positioned in world history, His Holiness continued a rich tradition of cultural diplomacy through the Church. Within a few short years of his tenure, he organized the unprecedented visit of Pope John Paul II to independent Armenia on September 26, 2001. At Etchmiadzin, the Pope participated in celebrations marking the 1,700th anniversary of the state adoption of Christianity in Armenia and signed a joint declaration with His Holiness condemning the first genocide of the 20th century. The relationship with the Vatican would continue to flourish with meaningful engagement with Pope Francis, who also visited Holy Etchmiadzin, and most recently with Pope Leo IV, in Rome.

His Holiness has worked to build bridges of understanding among Christian denominations and world faiths. His visits to sister churches, meetings with international leaders, and participation in global assemblies have elevated the voice of the Armenian Church on the world stage. In In 2013, he was elected co-president of the World Council of Churches, and in 2019, honorary president of the international organization Religions for Peace, representing over 125 countries. In addition, His Holiness has engaged with dignitaries and representatives of religious, cultural and government institutions from Georgia, the Middle East, Russia, and the West.

Karekin II has personally traveled to locations that link the Armenian Church’s past to its present mission and forge renewed bonds to the Mother See. In 2000 and 2005, he visited the Holy Land and the sacred sites of Jerusalem. His 2001 visit to Javakhk, a region in Georgia with a significant Armenian population, made him the first Armenian Catholicos to visit in over a century, a show of determination to reach every Armenian community, no matter how remote. In that same year, he traveled to Deir Zor to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide. In 2007, he visited Istanbul and publicly reaffirmed the historical truth of the Genocide before journalists.

His Holiness launched several initiatives to connect young Armenians across the globe. In 2001, the World Union of Armenian Youth (WUAJ/HYPA) was established to engage young Armenians in church life and community service. Active in Armenia, Artsakh, and throughout the Diaspora—from the Americas, Asia, and Europe to the Middle East and Russia—the Union reflects Karekin II’s global outlook and belief in a spiritually united Armenian people. He has made it a priority to be available for candid engagement with young professionals and church leaders, encouraging dialogue for deeper understanding of community needs and priorities.

His Holiness’s guiding philosophy has shaped over three decades of initiatives that strengthen the bond between the Church, the homeland, and the global Armenian Diaspora. It is a vision that places the Armenian Apostolic Church at the center of national life—not as a relic of history, but as an active force for faith, education, and community.