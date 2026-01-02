Faith and Renewal: A Quarter Century of Achievement under His Holiness Catholicos Karekin II

His Holiness Karekin II has led the Armenian Church since October 1999 as its Supreme Patriarch and 132nd Catholicos of All Armenians, the highest-ranking official in the global Armenian Apostolic Church. For over 25 years, he has guided the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin through restoration, reform, and the pressures of a turbulent new century. In these endeavors, His Holiness earned the trust and confidence of, not only the Armenian faithful worldwide, but also numerous benefactors, donors and partner organizations in the Diaspora and Armenia. This resulted in an array of major achievements in a relatively short time.
Born on August 21, 1951, in the village of Voskehat in Armenia’s Armavir Province, Ktrij Grigori Nersisyan grew up in a deeply spiritual environment that shaped his early devotion to the Church. At just 14, he entered the Gevorkian Theological Seminary of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, where his path to the priesthood began in earnest.
Ordained as a deacon in 1970 and as a priest two years later—taking the name Karekin—he pursued advanced theological studies in Vienna, Bonn, and later at the Moscow Theological Academy. This international education broadened his outlook, instilling in him a global perspective that would later mark his approach to both faith and leadership. His breadth of training, multilingual ability, and diplomatic composure would later define his leadership style—balancing tradition with global engagement.
Returning to Etchmiadzin in 1980, he was consecrated a bishop in 1983 and named deputy primate in that same year. In 1992, he was elevated to the rank of Archbishop. As a highly trusted leader in the Armenian Church, he became the Primate of the Araratian Pontifical Diocese, the largest and most active diocese of the Armenian Church in a now independent Armenia. He was entrusted by His Holiness Catholicos Vasken I of Blessed Memory—and later His Holiness Catholicos Karekin I of Blessed Memory—with broad pastoral and administrative authority over Yerevan and its surrounding districts.
Rising to the Challenges of Change
In the difficult years following the collapse of the Soviet system, and in the years following independence and the first Nagorno Karabagh War, the people of Armenia faced dire conditions with a lack of access to education, heat and even food.