Armenia and Turkey ‘Simplify’ Visa Procedure for Diplomats and Other Officials

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenia and Turkey will “simplify” the visa procedure for diplomatic, special, and service passport holders as of January 1, 2026.

The representatives of these groups from both countries “will be able to obtain e-visa free of charge,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday, December 29.

“On this occasion, both Armenia and [Turkey] reaffirm once again their commitment to continue the normalization process between the two countries with the goal of achieving full normalization without any preconditions,” the statement continued in what appeared to be a joint statement with Turkey.

The announcement of the simplified visa procedure came shortly after Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Public TV on December 28 that there could be “a symbolic step before the beginning of [2026]” in the Armenia–Turkey normalization process.

Mirzoyan also said that Armenia believes “it is time for us to have great and very tangible progress” in the normalization process.