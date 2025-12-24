  TOP STORIES WEEK   52
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
52

Week

Latest articles of the week
Ambassador Kristina Kvien with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Trump Administration Recalls Nearly 30 Career Diplomats around World

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
19
0

WASHINGTON (The Guardian) — The Trump administration is recalling nearly 30 career diplomats from ambassadorial and other senior embassy posts as it moves to reshape the US diplomatic posture abroad with personnel deemed fully supportive of Donald Trump’s “America first” priorities.

The chiefs of mission in at least 29 countries were informed last week that their tenures would end in January, according to two state department officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal personnel moves.

All of them had taken up their posts in the Biden administration but had survived an initial purge in the early months of Trump’s second term that targeted mainly political appointees. That changed on Wednesday when they began to receive notices from officials in Washington DC about their imminent departures.

Ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president, although they typically remain at their posts for between three and four years. Those affected by the shake-up are not losing their foreign service jobs but will be returning to Washington for other assignments should they wish to take them, the officials said.

The State Department declined to comment on specific numbers or ambassadors affected, but defended the changes, calling them “a standard process in any administration.” It noted that an ambassador was “a personal representative of the president and it is the president’s right to ensure that he has individuals in these countries who advance the America First agenda.”

Africa is the continent most affected by the removals, with ambassadors from 15 countries being removed: Algeria, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Gabon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Madagascar, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia and Uganda.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Second is the Asia-Pacific region, with ambassadorial changes coming to six countries: Fiji, Laos, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Vietnam are affected.

Four countries in Europe (Armenia, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Slovakia) are affected; as are two each in south Asia (Nepal and Sri Lanka); and the western hemisphere (Guatemala and Suriname).

Politico was the first to report on the ambassadorial recalls, which have drawn concern from some lawmakers and the union representing American diplomats.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Former German MP Accused in Azerbaijan Bribery Scandal Arrested
Next Watertown Crash Kills 2 People Who Just Left Funeral
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.