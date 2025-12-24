Former German MP Accused in Azerbaijan Bribery Scandal Arrested

MUNICH (DPA) — The Munich Higher Regional Court (Oberlandesgericht München) has issued an arrest warrant for former CDU Bundestag member Axel Fischer, who was taken into custody in a clinic in Bad Säckingen (Baden-Württemberg), the German television station n-tv.de reported on December 23.

Fischer, 55, is facing trial on corruption charges related to the so-called Azerbaijan affair. Prosecutors allege that while serving as a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) between 2010 and 2018, he acted in the interests of Azerbaijan in exchange for money.

According to the indictment, Fischer is accused of giving pro-Azerbaijan speeches, passing on confidential documents, and receiving tens of thousands of euros in cash over several years. Fischer denies all allegations and insists he always voted independently and “never sold his vote.”

The arrest came after Fischer repeatedly failed to appear in court, most recently claiming health issues and entering a clinic. Court-appointed experts determined over the weekend that he was fit to stand trial, yet he still did not show up for the scheduled hearing.

In response, the court had Fischer taken from the clinic under medical supervision and transported — under guard — the roughly 350 kilometers to Munich for the continuation of proceedings.

Fischer’s lawyers have filed a complaint against the arrest warrant, which must now be reviewed by another chamber of the court.