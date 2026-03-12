Abp. Aykazian Among WCC Leaders Meeting with Pope

VATICAN CITY — The Eastern Diocese’s Legate and Ecumenical Director, Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, was part of a delegation of leaders from the World Council of Churches (WCC) who met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on February 28.

Archbishop Aykazian, who serves as a Vice Moderator of the WCC Central Committee, joined fellow WCC officials Rev. Jerry Pillay, Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, and Rev. Merlyn Hyde Riley in a wide-ranging conversation with Pope Leo focused on strengthening Christian unity and deepening common witness.

The meeting marked a significant moment in the long-standing relationship between the WCC and the Roman Catholic Church, underscoring a shared commitment to collaboration in the service of peace, justice, and reconciliation.

Reflecting on the encounter, Archbishop Aykazian emphasized both the warmth and the substance of the exchange. He noted that the delegation found a spirit of openness and attentiveness in Pope Leo, and expressed hope that the conversation would lead to concrete cooperation in addressing the pressing challenges facing the world and the churches today.

The visit also served as a visible reminder of the Armenian Church’s active role within the global ecumenical movement, and of Archbishop Aykazian’s longstanding leadership in fostering dialogue among Christian communions.