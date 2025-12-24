Watertown Crash Kills 2 People Who Just Left Funeral

WATERTOWN (NBC Boston) — Two people were killed in a crash after leaving a funeral the afternoon of December 23.

Watertown police said the crash happened on Bigelow Avenue around noon.

The victims were at the funeral of a family member Tuesday. They had just left a cemetery and were returning to Armenian Memorial Church for a memorial dinner when the collision happened.

“Some of us were there in the hall, kind of wondering what was going on,” said Joan Baboian, who has been the church’s music director for nearly 30 years. “Information started to trickle in, and we still kind of knew who was in the car, but we didn’t know.”

When Baboian learned who the victims were, she was devastated. She says they’re family members who were on their way back to the church for a memorial meal after burying their 89-year-old aunt.

“The two people who passed were active members of this church, actively involved in the church,” Baboian said. “One of them is part of the music ministry, so I know him very well.”