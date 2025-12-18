Café Cat’s Danish Lemon and Almond Cake

Born in the United Kingdom, Linda Peek is a successful writer, blogger and businesswomen. She has been involved in international diplomacy through her husband’s dedicated work as an Australian diplomat. She and her family have lived in Switzerland, Israel, Malaysia, South Africa, Chile, France and Denmark, with postings in Canberra, Australia in between. While living in Chile, she served as the Food Editor for an English newspaper, writing a popular weekly column called “The Good Life.” She was also a member of the Circle of Gastronomic Writers of Chile and a food judge.
Since 2011 Linda has been writing about her favorite foods at her weekly blog Café Cat. She and her husband now live in Canberra. They have three children, and more recently, six grandchildren. “Our last posting was Copenhagen where we arrived two days before the engagement of Danish Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian to a young Australian girl named Mary Donaldson that Frederik had met while attending the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. They married on May 14, 2004 at the Copenhagen Cathedral, and we attended all events leading up to and including their wedding. It was a truly amazing experience and time,” says Linda. (King Frederik and Queen Mary now have four children: Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine, and Linda stays in touch with their family.)
“When we lived in Copenhagen, we were served lemon cake by the locals. I came home with this special recipe from a Danish friend called Hanne, whom I met at the dog park. Sadly, Hanne is no longer with us, but I still make her delicious lemon and almond cake. My local supermarket sells 8 oz. packets of marzipan in the baking section. We don’t like things too sweet, so I only make half the icing recipe. If you’re feeling indulgent, serve this cake with a dollop of fresh whipped cream,” she adds.
Ingredients:
1 cup almonds (blanched or not)
8 oz. (1 cup) butter, at room temperature