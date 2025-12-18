Café Cat’s Danish Lemon and Almond Cake

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Juice of 1 lemon

Icing:

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1-2 tablespoons boiling water

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place almonds in the food processor and process until they look like fine breadcrumbs. Set aside.

Place butter (cut into pieces) and sugar in the food processor and process until smooth and creamy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the marzipan. When thoroughly incorporated add the eggs, vanilla, and lastly the sifted flour, baking powder, ground almonds, salt and lemon juice.

Grease and flour a 10-inch bundt pan or any pan of your choice. (Linda uses a fluted cake pan and sprays it with canola oil, but an ordinary round cake pan lined with baking paper will do.) Scrape the cake mixture into the pan, then bake for 45 minutes, or until well-risen and golden and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Ovens vary so it may take a bit longer, but do not overcook.

Cool the cake, remove it from the pan, then spread with the icing, allowing it to drizzle down the sides. Garnish with the lemon slices, fresh or glacé.

To make the icing, sift confectioners’ sugar in a bowl. Add the lemon juice and one or two tablespoons of boiling water -– enough to make a thick but spreadable consistency.

Note: Photo shows cake with only half the icing recipe.

Serves 12

You may be interested in Linda Peek’s recently published book: Malta: A Childhood Under Siege, about her mother who grew up in Malta during WWII. Linda used her mother’s voice to tell the stories she grew up listening to as a child, as well as her grandfather’s wartime diary:

Margaret Staples was nine years old at the beginning of 1939 when her father, Sam Staples, was posted to Malta with the Royal Engineers. Enjoying blue skies and balmy weather; Margaret and her four siblings thought they were in paradise.

When Italy entered the War, everything changed.

© 2025 Linda Peek. All rights reserved.