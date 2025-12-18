Ricky Shayne and His Mamy Blue Hasmik Ballarian

Last year, on November 8, the world lost one of the pop music icons of the late 1960s and early 1970s — Ricky Shayne, who passed away in Berlin at the age of 80 after a long illness. Shayne’s most famous song, Mamy Blue, was sung all over the world in the 1970s — even in remote villages of Soviet Armenia, isolated from the rest of the world.
And yet, neither then nor now have Armenians known that Ricky Shayne had an Armenian “Mamy,” who was herself once a well-known figure in Egypt — the painter Hasmik Ballarian, also known as Yasmin Tabet.
This fact is absent from online sources about Ricky Shayne (the English Wikipedia, for example, refers to his mother as a Frenchwoman without mentioning her name), even though contemporary press at the time often wrote about it.
On the anniversary of Shayne’s death, it seems fitting to revisit the nearly forgotten artistic legacy of this mother and son.
Fair-haired, with blue-green eyes, delicate and charming, the Marylin Monroe-lookalike Hasmik Ballarian was born in 1922 in Alexandria. She was the niece and student of the Egyptian-Armenian painter Ashot Zorian. At just 12 years old, she held her first solo exhibition at the Grégoire Gallery in Alexandria.
After settling in Cairo, Hasmik studied painting at the Leonardo da Vinci Art School. Starting in 1943, she regularly participated in the annual exhibitions of the Women Painters and Sculptors’ Club of Cairo. That same year, she married Lebanese oil engineer Albert Tabet, and thereafter went by the name Jasmin Tabet, while in Arab circles she was known just as Yasmin.