Julia Child’s Eggplant-Walnut Dip Recipe (Photo: France Keyser for The New York Times)
Recipes

Julia Child’s Eggplant-Walnut Dip Recipe

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
From the New York Times: “This recipe from the second volume of Mastering the Art of French Cooking is nontraditional but very Julia Child, with her famous love of cocktail snacks. Caviar d’aubergines, fluffy eggplant caviar, is popular in the South of France, but this one contains raw ginger and hot sauce, two of the least-French ingredients imaginable. Feel free to tinker with the spices (cumin and coriander are also good) and the heat level. This dip ripens very well over a few days in the refrigerator. Taste and re-season before serving.” — Julia Moskin

Julia Child had a well-documented appreciation for eggplant (often referred to by its French name, aubergine), frequently highlighting it in Mediterranean-inspired dishes that emphasized slow cooking and, quite often, “cooking it to death” to achieve a creamy texture. Her approaches often involved “sweating” the eggplant with salt to remove bitterness and moisture before cooking.

 

Yield: About 4 cups

Ingredients:

2 firm, shiny eggplants (about 2 pounds total)

1 cup finely chopped toasted walnuts

3 garlic cloves, smashed, peeled and minced or put through a press

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice (or another warm spice or spice blend, like cinnamon, coriander or garam masala)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Hot sauce, such as Tabasco

Topics: Dips, Eggplant, Walnuts
People: Julia Child

5 to 8 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

 

Preparation:

Heat oven to 425°F. Cut green caps off eggplants and place them whole in a baking dish. Bake until very soft and collapsing, 30 to 35 minutes. When cool enough to handle, scrape flesh into the bowl of a mixer (or use a hand mixer).

Beat at high speed for about two minutes, until smooth and fluffy. Add walnuts, garlic, ginger, allspice, two big pinches of salt and one of pepper. Shake in a few dashes of hot sauce. Mix well.

With the mixer running, gradually drizzle in oil, as if making mayonnaise, just until mixture is emulsified and creamy. Stop, taste and adjust the seasonings with salt, pepper and hot sauce. If desired, beat in remaining olive oil.

Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to one week.

Julia Child’s Aubergine (Eggplant) Persillade Photo by PaulaG

Julia Child’s Aubergine (Eggplant) Persillade

Photo by PaulaG

 

Ingredients:

 

1 medium eggplant

4 tablespoons olive oil (or more if needed)

2 large garlic cloves, minced (or to taste) or equivalent amount of prepared minced garlic

5-6 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

1/2 -1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

 

Preparation:

Peel eggplant and cut into half-inch dice. (If you wish, salt cubes with 1/2 teaspoon salt, let drain for 20 minutes, then dry in a towel, optional).

Fill large (preferably nonstick) skillet with the olive oil. Sauté eggplant cubes over medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes, until tender. Add minced garlic and toss for a couple of minutes.

Add parsley only at the last minute and toss before serving. Fine alone (hot or cold) as a side dish, or serve over prepared spaghetti squash. May toss with optional parmesan cheese.

(This recipe is based in part on the technique outlined in Volume 1 of Mastering the Art of French Cooking by Julia Child.)

Julia Child’s Ratatouille

