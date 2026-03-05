Julia Child’s Eggplant-Walnut Dip Recipe

5 to 8 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Preparation:

Heat oven to 425°F. Cut green caps off eggplants and place them whole in a baking dish. Bake until very soft and collapsing, 30 to 35 minutes. When cool enough to handle, scrape flesh into the bowl of a mixer (or use a hand mixer).

Beat at high speed for about two minutes, until smooth and fluffy. Add walnuts, garlic, ginger, allspice, two big pinches of salt and one of pepper. Shake in a few dashes of hot sauce. Mix well.

With the mixer running, gradually drizzle in oil, as if making mayonnaise, just until mixture is emulsified and creamy. Stop, taste and adjust the seasonings with salt, pepper and hot sauce. If desired, beat in remaining olive oil.

Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to one week.

Julia Child’s Aubergine (Eggplant) Persillade

Photo by PaulaG

Ingredients:

1 medium eggplant

4 tablespoons olive oil (or more if needed)

2 large garlic cloves, minced (or to taste) or equivalent amount of prepared minced garlic

5-6 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

1/2 -1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Preparation:

Peel eggplant and cut into half-inch dice. (If you wish, salt cubes with 1/2 teaspoon salt, let drain for 20 minutes, then dry in a towel, optional).

Fill large (preferably nonstick) skillet with the olive oil. Sauté eggplant cubes over medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes, until tender. Add minced garlic and toss for a couple of minutes.

Add parsley only at the last minute and toss before serving. Fine alone (hot or cold) as a side dish, or serve over prepared spaghetti squash. May toss with optional parmesan cheese.

(This recipe is based in part on the technique outlined in Volume 1 of Mastering the Art of French Cooking by Julia Child.)

Julia Child’s Ratatouille

