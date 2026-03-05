Julia Child’s Eggplant-Walnut Dip Recipe

From the New York Times: “This recipe from the second volume of Mastering the Art of French Cooking is nontraditional but very Julia Child, with her famous love of cocktail snacks. Caviar d’aubergines, fluffy eggplant caviar, is popular in the South of France, but this one contains raw ginger and hot sauce, two of the least-French ingredients imaginable. Feel free to tinker with the spices (cumin and coriander are also good) and the heat level. This dip ripens very well over a few days in the refrigerator. Taste and re-season before serving.” — Julia Moskin
Julia Child had a well-documented appreciation for eggplant (often referred to by its French name, aubergine), frequently highlighting it in Mediterranean-inspired dishes that emphasized slow cooking and, quite often, “cooking it to death” to achieve a creamy texture. Her approaches often involved “sweating” the eggplant with salt to remove bitterness and moisture before cooking.
Yield: About 4 cups
Ingredients:
2 firm, shiny eggplants (about 2 pounds total)