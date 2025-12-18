AIWA and AGBU Young Professionals Hold Networking Event at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — On Thursday, November 20, the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) and the Armenian General Benevolent Union Young Professions (AGBU-YP) jointly held a networking program where mentors and young professionals could come together at the Chao Center, at the Harvard Business School.

According to Zela Astarjian, AIWA Board’s vice president, 35 mentors and 77 mentees participated in the program.

“We were very encouraged by the tremendous success of this event. The response was overwhelmingly positive with requests to hold this event more frequently. This is the second year in a row that we have been organizing this kind of event,” Astarjian said.

Mentors at the event, titled “Meet the Future You” included professionals from fields including medicine, biotech, artificial intelligence, law, medicine, academia, dentistry, architecture, engineering, finance, public relations, hospitality and journalism. Mentees ranged from graduate students to young professionals.

After a buffet meal, mentors and mentees in the same fields had the chance to sit at small tables and talk in an informal yet helpful way.

The organizing committee consisted of Astarjian, Tamar Chamassian, Lori Keverian, Ara Balikian, Albert Kiladjian, Garo Kerdelian, Nicole Keikian, Talar Kaya, Jean-Jacques Hajjar, Vera Manoukian and Garo Safaian.