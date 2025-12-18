FAR Hosts DC Event showcasing Business Accelerator Alumni to Support ‘She Can’ Initiative

WASHINGTON — The Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) recently held a pop-up holiday shopping event in the nation’s capital, showcasing products from women-owned small businesses in Armenia that were founded by alumni of FAR’s “She Can” business accelerator program. Proceeds from the fundraising event will provide scholarships to encourage other women to explore entrepreneurship as a way out of the economic struggles many displaced Artsakh natives face as a result of the conflict with Azerbaijan.

The Yerevan Café D.C., in the vibrant Adams Morgan neighborhood, known for its eclectic mix of restaurants, lively nightlife and diverse culture, was an ideal location to showcase the talent, style, and artistry of these upstart Armenian brands.

D.C. locals crowded the café to shop for holiday gifts and learn more about the creative forces behind these authentic Armenian brands and products. “The craftsmanship displayed was a wonderful showcase of Armenian culture and spirit,” said shopper Alexander Ateshian.

The Women Behind the Brands

All the brands and products showcased at the event were founded by women from Artsakh who have been displaced from their homeland. With help from the She Can business accelerator, these women helped change their life stories by starting new businesses in Armenia. These included: