A D.C. shopper admires the beautiful and unique traditional Armenian products at a holiday pop-up event
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

FAR Hosts DC Event showcasing Business Accelerator Alumni to Support ‘She Can’ Initiative

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WASHINGTON — The Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) recently held a pop-up holiday shopping event in the nation’s capital, showcasing products from women-owned small businesses in Armenia that were founded by alumni of FAR’s “She Can” business accelerator program. Proceeds from the fundraising event will provide scholarships to encourage other women to explore entrepreneurship as a way out of the economic struggles many displaced Artsakh natives face as a result of the conflict with Azerbaijan.

The Yerevan Café D.C., in the vibrant Adams Morgan neighborhood, known for its eclectic mix of restaurants, lively nightlife and diverse culture, was an ideal location to showcase the talent, style, and artistry of these upstart Armenian brands.

D.C. locals crowded the café to shop for holiday gifts and learn more about the creative forces behind these authentic Armenian brands and products. “The craftsmanship displayed was a wonderful showcase of Armenian culture and spirit,” said shopper Alexander Ateshian.

 

The Women Behind the Brands

All the brands and products showcased at the event were founded by women from Artsakh who have been displaced from their homeland. With help from the She Can business accelerator, these women helped change their life stories by starting new businesses in Armenia. These included:

Nen Artsakh showcased a variety of hand-crafted and vibrant pillows, bags, and wall art using an intricate tapestry technique.

A passion for crocheting helped Frisson to build a thriving online business selling intricate handmade clothes, tablecloths, ornaments, and bespoke custom orders.

Voskeham offered a variety of artisanal dried fruit and vegetable products, including fruit and vegetable chips, dried vegetable mixes for soups and other recipes, and fruit leather. All Voskeham products are sugar and preservative-free.

Min Takun Tegh (“My secret place”) is an art-inspired brand that produces shirts, hats, pillows, and scarves that reflect both the designer’s experience as well as the unseen beauty of Artsakh.

100% natural spices were featured from Hamov who sell Artsakh-authentic blends made from fruit, berries, and greens.

Products from women-owned small businesses in Armenia on display

She Can Movement

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The #SheCan women’s economic empowerment accelerator program is designed to provide the tools and confidence for Armenian women to help them realize their entrepreneurial dreams. Program participants learn everything from business planning, marketing, and social media to product launch strategies and much more. They also receive support from a strong group of mentors who help them take on the real challenges of starting a business in the modern economic climate.

Many graduates receive seed money through FAR’s economic development arm to help them get their ideas off the ground.

“It meant so much to come together with friends and celebrate the artistry of women from Artsakh. After spending time with the artists in Armenia this year, being able to share their work and support them through these sales feels truly special,” said Laura Boyajian, Development Manager for FAR, who coordinated and oversaw the event. “Gift giving becomes even more meaningful when you know each piece is handmade with care and love.”

Many in attendance were moved by both the creativity and business acumen of the women founders, as well as the stories of redemption of many of the women who came to Armenia with virtually nothing.

Local resident and eager shopper Taylor Hodge expressed a sentiment shared by many at the event. “The products themselves were beautiful, but being able to see the faces and read the stories of the resilient Armenian women artisans who created them was incredibly moving. Kudos to FAR for spearheading such an impactful program! I can’t wait to share these gifts and stories with my loved ones this Christmas.”

