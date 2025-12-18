Armenian Christmas at St. Vartan Cathedral on Jan. 6, 2026

NEW YORK — The Nativity and Baptism of Jesus Christ will be observed at New York’s St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral on Monday and Tuesday, January 5 and 6, 2026.

On Monday, January 5, there will be an Evening Service (the Jrakalouyts or lamp-lighting service) at 5:30 p.m. The Divine Liturgy will immediately follow, beginning at 6 p.m., celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Davit Karamyan, Vicar of St. Vartan Cathedral.

On Tuesday, January 6—the Feast of the Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ—the Divine Liturgy will be celebrated by Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese, who will also deliver the homily.

The Morning Service begins at 9 a.m., and the Divine Liturgy follows at 10 a.m.

The sacred music will be sung by the St. Vartan Cathedral Choir, under the direction of Hasmik Mekanejian, with Kris Kalfayan on the organ.

In Armenian tradition, this feast day commemorates not only the birth of Christ, but also his baptism by John the Baptist. The latter is remembered through the “Blessing of Water” ceremony, which will follow the Divine Liturgy. This year, the Godfather of the Cross will be Haig Ariyan.