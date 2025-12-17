A Demand for Government to Publicly Guarantee Personal Immunity to Allow Church Assemblies to Resolve Issues

Last week, the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADLP) Coordinated Press published its appeal. It pointed out the circumstances hindering the convening of the Episcopal Assembly invited by the Catholicos of All Armenians in the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin. It then called on the state authorities of Armenia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan personally to return relations with the Mother See to a normal course in order to avoid the ignoble prospect of the issue being brought before international courts. This suggestion received wide acceptance and consensus in Armenia and the diaspora.

Instead of any positive change in the situation, anti-canonical actions continue with increasing intensity. In particular, faulty and unacceptable “liturgies” have been organized with the participation of defrocked or hierarchically disobedient clergy in various sanctuaries with the demonstrative participation of Prime Minister Pashinyan and his administration. On the other hand, the already dire conditions and health of the four hierarchs and other clergymen who were thrown into prison cells after show trials, as well as of the philanthropist Samuel Karapetyan and other political prisoners, are gradually worsening. This deepens the atmosphere of fear among clergymen, especially those willing to participate in the Episcopal Conference, and the laity who might wish to accompany them to travel to Armenia.

Based on the above, we find it necessary to demand that Prime Minister Pashinyan publicly give lasting guarantees of entry into and free movement within the borders of the Republic of Armenia, inviolability of person, absolute freedom of speech and opinion, and physical security, without discrimination, respecting the relevant articles of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and international agreements on the freedom to organize assemblies and meetings, to all clergymen and their companions who are ready to participate in the Assembly and their companions. This guarantee is necessary now so that the currently postponed Episcopal and, in case of need, National Ecclesiastical assemblies may be convened.

It is not the first time that the ADLP Coordinated Press, led by its board of editors, has come out in defense of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin and the Catholicos of All Armenians, in order to support the internal well-being of the Armenian Church, its statutory rights, and its pan-Armenian mission.

Similarly, this is not the first time that it raises the issue of convening an Episcopal Assembly and, through it, preparing and holding a National Ecclesiastical Assembly, in order to shed light on the internal and external problems faced by the Armenian Church, as it believes that our national Church is capable of bringing itself out of the crisis through legal means, without unlawful external interference.

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADLP) Coordinated Press