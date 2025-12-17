Georgia’s Ethnic Armenians Have a Long History from Medieval Times to Current Political Unrest

By Larry Luxner
Special to Mirror-Spectator
TBILISI, Georgia—High on a hill, in the Avlabari district of Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, a quiet memorial invites visitors to recall an earlier era when ethnic Armenians dominated this city.
The Khojavank Pantheon of Prominent Armenian Public Figures sits next to Tbilisi’s Holy Trinity Cathedral, which at 87 meters ranks among the world’s tallest Eastern Orthodox churches. Here, preserved above the ruins of a cemetery that once held more than 90,000 graves, are the remains of 48 important Armenians including playwright Hakob Melik Hakobyan (known by his pen name, Raffi) and poet Serob Stepani Levonyan, known as Kousan Jivani.
Ten minutes’ walk from this solemn place — just off Ketevan Tsamebuli Square — is St. George [Gevorg] of Echmiadzin Church, built between 1806 and 1808. Renovated numerous times since then, most recently from 2006 to 2010, the cathedral belongs to the Armenian Apostolic Church and is one of only two remaining Armenian houses of worship in Tbilisi (at one time there were 29).
The other is St. George’s Church, a 13th-century Armenian cathedral located at the southwestern corner of Vakhtang Gorgasali Square, under the shadow of the ruins of Narikala fortress. Its most recent renovation — financed by Russian-Armenian businessman Ruben Vardanyan and former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, among others — was completed in 2015.