Lucy Petrosian near her photos on December 5th. (Karine Armen photo)
Arts & Culture

Center for Armenian Arts Reopens with a Fantastic Photo Exhibition

Karine Armen
GLENDALE — The Center for Armenian Arts hosted a photography exhibition, “Voices of Minority, Communities in Armenia,” by documentary photographer Lucy Petrosyan on December 5 and 6. The photographer lives in Yerevan and was in the U.S. for a short time.

The exhibition featured black-and-white and color digital images documenting the lives of Indians, Greeks, Yezidis, Molokans and Assyrians living in Armenia. The gallery screened a six-minute video presentation of all the subjects of the photos. The project was funded by the EU’s “Young European Ambassadors” initiative. It was presented at the Komitas Museum-Institute, with the attendance of the EU, Greek, and Italian Ambassadors.

Lucy Petrosyan holds a degree in geography from Yerevan State University. Her background in geography has shaped her understanding of people, environments, and cultural layers — a foundation that strongly influences her documentary work today.

From left: Gallery owner Stepan Partamian, photographer Lucy Petrosian, and curator Araks Karyan. (Karine Armen photo)

Petrosyan was born in the village of Bazmaghbyur in Armenia’s Aragatsotn region. She is a visual storyteller and documentary photographer with over 8 years of experience. She is a self-taught photographer who has developed her skills through hands-on practice and several specialized online courses. She has traveled extensively. She captures her subjects in her surroundings. The intimate photos are a testament to the trust she develops before taking pictures. She has a passion for traveling and documenting her observations.

During an interview at the gallery, Petrosyan said, “I took the photos with a digital camera, and later I changed some of them to black-and-white if the colors were overwhelming.”

Stepan Partamian, the owner of the Center for Armenian Arts, said, “We remodeled the gallery and were not planning to open it this year. But because of Lucy’s work, we rushed because she is in Los Angeles only for two weeks.” He added, “I am proud of her work. The creative artists like Lucy inspire me to continue my work in the arts.”

The curator of the exhibition, Araks Karyan, said, “I am happy to encourage young Armenian artists to present their work in a quality environment to learn, grow, and build confidence. ”

Petrosyan’s artistic focus centers on documenting human life, cultural identity, and everyday stories. Traveling across different countries, she captures people’s lives in a reportage, candid, and emotionally honest style, bringing visibility to narratives that often remain unseen.

Petrosyan said, “This project took me four months to complete. I traveled to different regions of Armenia.” She continued, “I wanted to give a voice to the minorities that not many people know about.” Petrosyan contacted each group’s leaders to get permission. Taking photos of Molokans was challenging because photography is not allowed in their culture. It was easier to photograph their children than the adults. Molokans moved to Armenia for religious freedom in the 19th century.

Her mission is to preserve cultural diversity and amplify the stories of communities whose voices deserve to be heard. She is now presenting her projects in the United States as well, continuing to build bridges between people, cultures, and stories through visual narratives.

The two-day exhibition included a reception with homemade Armenian gata and halva. The audience was pleased with the artwork and the remodeled and expanded gallery space.

 

