Center for Armenian Arts Reopens with a Fantastic Photo Exhibition

GLENDALE — The Center for Armenian Arts hosted a photography exhibition, “Voices of Minority, Communities in Armenia,” by documentary photographer Lucy Petrosyan on December 5 and 6. The photographer lives in Yerevan and was in the U.S. for a short time.

The exhibition featured black-and-white and color digital images documenting the lives of Indians, Greeks, Yezidis, Molokans and Assyrians living in Armenia. The gallery screened a six-minute video presentation of all the subjects of the photos. The project was funded by the EU’s “Young European Ambassadors” initiative. It was presented at the Komitas Museum-Institute, with the attendance of the EU, Greek, and Italian Ambassadors.

Lucy Petrosyan holds a degree in geography from Yerevan State University. Her background in geography has shaped her understanding of people, environments, and cultural layers — a foundation that strongly influences her documentary work today.

Petrosyan was born in the village of Bazmaghbyur in Armenia’s Aragatsotn region. She is a visual storyteller and documentary photographer with over 8 years of experience. She is a self-taught photographer who has developed her skills through hands-on practice and several specialized online courses. She has traveled extensively. She captures her subjects in her surroundings. The intimate photos are a testament to the trust she develops before taking pictures. She has a passion for traveling and documenting her observations.

During an interview at the gallery, Petrosyan said, “I took the photos with a digital camera, and later I changed some of them to black-and-white if the colors were overwhelming.”

Stepan Partamian, the owner of the Center for Armenian Arts, said, “We remodeled the gallery and were not planning to open it this year. But because of Lucy’s work, we rushed because she is in Los Angeles only for two weeks.” He added, “I am proud of her work. The creative artists like Lucy inspire me to continue my work in the arts.”