  TOP STORIES WEEK   19
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
19

Week

Latest articles of the week
The nurses from Armenia with their instructor and Dr. Nancy Barsamian, sixth from left in center
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Winchester Hospital Trains Armenian Nurses as Part of Healthcare Reform

by
Aram Arkun
107
0

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Nine nursing students from Armenia, together with their instructor, spent two weeks in March at Winchester Hospital in a practicum as part of their training to become the first class of nurses to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in Armenia.

Winchester welcomes the Armenian student nurses and their instructor, with Karen Keaney at far left, and fourth from left Nancy Barsamian

The American University of Armenia (AUA) established the first Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program in the country in the fall of 2022, designed for nurses with diplomas in nursing or midwifery who want to advance their skills and education. Dr. Nancy Arousiag Barsamian, an assistant professor at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing, explained that AUA soon realized that as part of their training, its students needed to be able to apply what they were learning in a suitable workplace setting or a healthcare system, but that setting does not exist in Armenia currently.

Nancy Barsamian, left, and Karen Keaney

The inaugural class of ten nursing students was set to go to Beirut in fall 2024 for this purpose, but the Israeli invasion of the country and the broader war in the region had escalated while their host institution, the American University of Beirut (AUB) Medical Center, had to deal with the injured from across the country. Consequently, for safety and other considerations, a different location was necessary, Barsamian said. As the students were to graduate this academic year (2026), there was not much time left to make arrangements.

Barsamian is an adjunct professor at AUA, so she was teaching a course there and she also serves as a mentor/preceptor to a couple of the students working on their capstone projects. The university told her of the situation, and she offered to find a suitable location. Back in Boston, Winchester Hospital, part of the Beth Israel Lahey Health healthcare system, hosted the Armenian American Medical Association (AAMA) and Armenia healthcare providers of Boston for a networking event in early September 2024 to explore the Armenian healthcare field and possibilities for collaboration.

The visiting nurses with their AUA instructor at the Winchester welcome luncheon, together with, from left rear, AAMA members Dr. Armen Arslanian and Dr. Shant Parseghian, third from right front Dr. Nancy Barsamian, and second from far right Winchester Chief Nursing Officer Karen Keaney

When Karen Keaney, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services at Winchester Hospital, found out that Winchester President Al Campbell was going to this event, Keaney said that she told Campbell she wanted to go too because she was Armenian. There the two spoke with a number of people, including Barsamian, about clinical rotations for nursing students from Armenia.

Five of the Armenian nurses at their Winchester welcome luncheon, with, standing from left, Dr. Shant Parseghian and Dr. Nancy Barsamian of AAMA, Dean Carucci, Community Divisional President for Beth Israel Lahey Health, and Winchester President Al Campbell and Chief Nursing Officer Karen Keaney

Soon, a series of weekly virtual meetings began in October of a group including Keaney, Winchester Executive Director of Human Resources Beth Taylor, Winchester Clinical Educator Josephine Keane, Barsamian, AUA lecturer Vicky Hergelian, and Nour Alayan, associate professor and the inaugural chair of the Nursing Program at the Turpanjian College of Health Sciences at AUA.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

AAMA was fully supportive of the initiative, Barsamian said. Funding for the program was obtained through the former, the Pan Armenian Council of New England, AUA, as well as donors Carolyn Mugar and Sandra Shahinian, aside from some modest financial support from Winchester Hospital itself.

Winchester President Al Campbell greets AUA instructor Vicky Hergelian at a luncheon held in the nurses’ honor

Barsamian later reflected about Keaney’s key role, declaring: “I don’t think we would have been able to get this expedited in any other place had it not been for her.” Barsamian also noted that her colleague Dr. Pat White, an associate professor at University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, guided and supported her throughout the entire process.

The nurses at the entrance sign to Winchester Hospital with, far left, Dr. Nancy Barsamian, furthest to the rear at the sign Winchester Chief Nursing Officer Karen Keaney, and far right, Winchester President Al Campbell. AUA Instructor Vicky Hergelian is to the left of Campbell in the rear.

Keaney said that during her years at Winchester, they had never done an international program, and there were complications about getting the students the necessary visas, including the necessary contracts, liability insurance, vaccinations, housing.

Moreover, the practicum had to be different from programs for American nursing students. Keaney explained that those nursing students actually can do clinical care under supervision and direction. There are also practicum students from American nursing schools who are assigned preceptors here. The main difference is that the Armenian students are not allowed to practice in the US.

Keaney and Keane worked on what they wanted the visiting students to see, both leadership and observation of clinical practice. Keaney said, “We wanted them to see the health care system, not just the hospital.” So the students were invited to observe leaders in the hospital’s meetings at work, including patient safety meetings and some nurse practice council meetings.

Ann Tilley, ICU Nurse Manager, with students Liana Nahapetyan, Ani Mikayelyan, Anahit Arakelyan

Within the hospital, the Armenian students went for observation to the operating room, labor delivery, the mother baby unit, the pediatric unit, the critical care unit and medical surgical floors. Many of them were also sent to some of Winchester’s off-site facilities. Winchester’s system includes, in addition to the hospital itself, an ambulatory care facility, a breast care center, a wound care center and an urgent care center, Keaney said.

Ani Mikayelyan, Winchester Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Karen Keaney, Tatevik Givargizyan, Ann Tilley (ICU Nurse Manager), Anahit Arakelyan, Liana Nahapetyan

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

At first, Keaney said they tried to send the students off-site two by two, because they weren’t sure how comfortable they would be alone, but as time went on, some went off alone too. Keaney said that they found out about the specialties of the students from their instructors ahead of time so tried to both make sure they learned about that in the US, as well as get exposed to things they didn’t know about.

Winchester Nurse Manager Emily Callery, Howie Chen (B3 RN), and Vera Minasyan, Armenian nurse

Barsamian arranged a visit to the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale to see what she called the gold standard in geriatric care and also because there were Russian-speaking nurses and patients there who could easily communicate with the visiting Armenians.

They also went to Boston Medical Center, the main teaching affiliate of the Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine, where Barsamian said nurse practitioner and research coordinator Arlene Dermovsesian gave them a tour of the Alan D. Solomont and Susan Lewis Solomont Clinical Simulation and Nursing Education Center. This is where the nurses and doctors train at that hospital.

Liana Nahapetyan, Anahit Arakelyan, Ani Mikayelyan, with Ann Tilley, ICU Nurse Manager

Keaney declared at the end of the practicum, “I think what was eye-opening for them was the degree to which we empower nurses here. Nurses have a voice and we listen to them, especially the nurses at the bedside – what’s going well, what’s not going well, what do we need to improve on. I think that is not their norm in their country. That’s what they tell me. I hope that they are inspired by that and I hope they are able to go back to their country and make some changes in the future because our model really supports the best patient care possible.”

Nurses Give Their Impressions

In a round-table discussion with the Mirror-Spectator on their last day at Winchester Hospital, the nurses confirmed Keaney’s words, and all only had positive things to say about their experiences during their practicum. They pointed to the advanced equipment which made work much easier, whereas there is a lack of sufficient equipment in Armenia. Blood samples, for example, could be quickly analyzed unlike in Armenia.

Compared to Armenia, there are a large number of workers. In Armenia, a nurse has to do all kinds of tasks, many of which are unconnected to nursing, such as compounding medicines, and has insufficient time to do patient assessments. The division of the emergency room into children’s and adult’s sections in Winchester made care easier, said a nurse from the Muratsan Emergency Clinic. Drug boxes were opened here with id cards, and specified for each patient, which leaves less opportunities for nurses to make mistakes. Patients had identification bands, unlike in Armenia, and an electronic health record system was used which, among other things, prevents errors due to handwriting.

The teamwork and cooperation between doctors and nurses were specifically noted by many of the nurses as particularly praiseworthy, as was the close communication with patients. Ani, from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of St. Gregory the Illuminator Hospital in Yerevan, said that hierarchy was not very emphasized in Boston, so that you would not necessarily see who is the doctor and who is the nurse at first glance, and people were very friendly with each other.

Simple things taken for granted in the US, like hand hygiene for nurses which is important in order not to transmit infections to others, were appreciated.

Natalie, from the ICU of the Nork-Marash Medical Center in Yerevan, observed that unlike in Armenia, nurses in the US have a lot of authority to work on their own, which makes patients look at nurses with more trust. In addition, physicians understand that giving authority to nurses makes their work easier so it will improve patient outcomes. When she returns to Armenia, she hopes this approach can be implemented there.

Lilit from the Yeolyan Hematology and Oncology Center in Yerevan said that only doctors in Armenia, not nurses, are allowed to do patient assessments, unlike in the US. She hoped that in the future it would be possible for nurses to do it in Armenia too. She also noticed that QR codes are used to provide information to nurses about each patient.

Liana, an ICU nurse from St. Gregory the Illuminator Hospital in Yerevan, said she liked the positive atmosphere and smiles on the nurses’ faces. She said, “It works and I will also change myself. I smile but not that much. I will smile more.” The leadership style at Winchester led her to think of how she could be a leader in the future in Armenia, she said.

One of the visitors said that in Armenia nurses would have to do sometimes two or three 24-hour shifts within a week, which takes a punishing toll on the body. In the US, the maximum a shift can last is 12 or sometimes 16 hours. Therefore, she said that their group will try to work to lower the shifts in Armenia.

Datev, from the Pediatric Department at Wigmore Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Yerevan, said that though they had studied how things work in the US and Europe, to come here and see for oneself is different. She said that though unfortunately many things don’t exist in Armenia she was sure that everyone will go back to Armenia full of new knowledge and experience that they will use. She said, “I am very thankful and grateful to have this chance to come to Winchester Hospital and see and meet such welcoming people.”

Possible Changes in Armenia

AUA instructor Vicky Hergelian, who accompanied the nurses’ group to the US, said that not only did everyone welcome the group in a nice way, as well as treat one other positively, but the Armenian visitors got to see how the role of nurses is recognized in the US. This was all previously only theoretical for the students. She thought that since the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia has accepted the granting of BSN degrees for the first time, it will also help somehow to bring about changes in the Armenian healthcare system.

Nurses there are neither well paid nor respected, therefore by giving them more education and showing they can be leaders who can make decisions themselves, the field will be seen as a more attractive profession, she said.

Barsamian said that changes are happening in Armenia, and the government is supportive of upgrading the education and role of nurses there. According to a recent study, she said there is almost a 47-percent decline in the number of nurses getting educated. Universal health care is coming to Armenia in 2027 according to the Ministry of Health, so it will be even more critical that the hospitals will have a high quality of care. People will then be able to choose where they get their health care, she said.

The level of care will improve, Barsamian said, when nurses do more work involving higher-level, critical thinking, patient-centered actions, becoming professionals with developed skill sets and improved communication and empathy skills. Nurses might still be doing “lower-level” basic tasks, she said, but the development of a position like a certified medical assistant or nursing assistant in Armenia could relieve them to do more. As the latter position does not exist right now, the person cleaning a hospital room also changes bedpans and other things that nurse aides do, but without the training of the nursing assistant.

Fortunately, Barsamian said, the AUA program is expanding. There are 10 more in the junior class and 20 more in the sophomore class coming up and there are others just studying English at the moment to prepare for entering the program. She also said she had heard that another hospital in Armenia is considering starting a college of nursing to provide baccalaureate degrees too after seeing what is possible at the AUA program.

The Armenian nurses with certificates they were given after the completion of their practicum, together with Winchester staff, Nancy Barsamian and Vicky Hergelian

Barsamian was excited about the women who had come to Winchester: “These nurses are up against all odds. The pay is not great, the work is really difficult, but each of these nurses are these unique and really compassionate women who know that what they are doing is making a difference. They are really and truly pioneers and leaders in this field. I don’t think that they themselves even realized how important it was until they came here, and saw the impact and the professionalism — where nurses can be, how well respected they can be, what a difference they can make.”

Keaney said, “What we didn’t expect was what a great experience it has been for all of us. It has been wonderful…I would say the best part of this program — there are so many great parts to it — is that they’re lovely. You never know what you are going to get with a group of students. You never know if you are going to get people who just want to check the boxes and say they have completed their course requirements. This was a group very interested in everything – learning, the clinical piece, the administrative piece, the social dynamic.”

The nurses meet on their last night, March 21, at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research with Armenian American Medical Association sponsors of the trip and other Armenian colleagues training in the Boston area as physicians.

She said, “They are good people. I told them that they make me proud of my heritage.”

Keaney said that they knew right out of the gate that one of the things most of them are looking for is mentorship, and now, she said, “We are all willing to keep in touch with them. We encouraged our team to keep in touch. Mentorship can be in any form.”

When asked whether Winchester Hospital might host another such group from Armenia, Keaney did not hesitate to state: “If there was a need we would be willing to support that need. It’s been that great of an experience for all of us.”

SHARE
Previous Ruben Vardanyan’s Son Appeals to Trump
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.