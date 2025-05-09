  TOP STORIES WEEK   19
 

From left, Bishop Abgar Hovakimyan, the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Canada, newly elected AGBU President Sam Simonian, and founder of the Alex Manoogian School Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, at the entrance of the school’s Arshavir and Nadia Gundjian Hall
Montreal AGBU Alex Manoogian School Celebrates 55th Anniversary with AGBU President Simonian

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
MONTREAL — Montreal’s Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Alex Manoogian School, the first school for Armenians in Canada, is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year.

On Friday, May 2, the school organized a grand school celebration in the presence of the newly elected AGBU President Sam Simonian, creator of the internationally renowned digital technology education initiative TUMO, accompanied by his wife, and members of the AGBU Central Board. The ceremony was attended by Bishop Abgar Hovakimyan, the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Canada, and the founder of the Alex Manoogian School, former Vice President of the AGBU Central Board and current Emeritus Member Dr. Arshavir Gundjian.

Students participated in the event which took place under the able leadership of the young principal of the school Chahé Tanachian, including beautiful performances of the student choir consisting of about 180 people. The school’s Arshavir and Nadia Gundjian Hall was bustling with the presence of several hundred parents.

