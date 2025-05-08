Armenia Lacrosse to Participate in Heritage Cup Monument in Mass.

BOSTON — In an inspiring blend of heritage, sportsmanship, and grassroots development, Armenia Lacrosse is emerging as one of the world’s newest and most promising national lacrosse programs. In 2025, Armenia proudly became the 93rd member of World Lacrosse and the 36th member of the European Lacrosse Federation. With strong momentum, Armenia will field three teams — Men’s, Women’s, and Men’s U19 — at the upcoming 2025 Heritage Cup Tournament in Massachusetts from May 23 to 26.

The Heritage Cup, one of the largest international lacrosse events globally, will bring together 112 teams from 36 nations and host more than 2,000 athletes. For Armenia, this marks a major milestone — not just in international sports participation but in the strategic development of lacrosse at home. The tournament also doubles as a critical fundraising and awareness-building platform, and Armenia Lacrosse is poised to leverage the opportunity to further its mission: to grow lacrosse organically in Armenia by creating sustainable youth programs for both girls and boys.

As part of the Heritage Cup festivities, Armenia Lacrosse invites the public to a special community event on Thursday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), 47 Nichols Ave., Watertown. This pre-tournament gathering is an opportunity for the Armenian-American community and sports fans to meet the athletes and coaches, celebrate their achievements, and support the mission through donations and gear sales. All proceeds from this event and ongoing fundraising efforts will be dedicated to advancing lacrosse development in Armenia.

Building from the Ground Up in Armenia

Armenia Lacrosse’s vision is clear and ambitious: to establish ten youth lacrosse programs across Armenia for girls and boys. So far, programs are in development or operation in Kaghtsrashen, Surenavan, Nor Ughi, Vanadzor, Gyumri, Akhtala, Metsamor 1, Metsamor 2 and Vayk — with just one more location to reach their milestone goal.

To support this mission, Armenia Lacrosse has hired a full-time coach in Armenia and hosts regular clinics and training sessions to introduce the sport to local youth. These clinics teach fundamentals, foster team-building, and promote physical fitness in under-resourced communities. With every stick passed and every goal scored, Armenia’s youth are learning a sport that blends heritage, Olympic aspiration, and powerful community ties.