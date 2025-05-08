Merrimack Valley Armenian Churches Commemorate 110th Anniversary of Genocide

By Ara Jeknavorian

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — The choirs and deacons from the Armenian Church communities in the Merrimack Valley came together at Saints Vartanantz Armenian Church on Sunday, April 27, to celebrate the Divine Liturgy on the occasion of the Feast of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide. The celebrant was Fr. Vart Gyozalyan of the Holy Archangels, St. Michael and St. Gabriel Armenian Church (Haverhill).

A program for church school students held during the Divine Liturgy was coordinated and offered by Joanne Hidirsah, Michael Zeytoonian and Susan Manoian Clark.

Fr. Khachatur Kesablyan, pastor of Saints Vartanantz, in his homily brought together the significance of the Feast of the Holy Martyrs and New Sunday, “Just as our Lord overcame suffering through his Glorious Resurrection, our ancestors stood fast in their faith, and as a result, we, their children and grandchildren, now must honor their martyrdom though our prayers and devotion to our Armenian Christian Heritage.”

After the Divine Liturgy, the faithful proceeded to the church’s Martyrs Memorial where an Intercessory Service for the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide was held. Sossy Jeknavorian, chair of the Armenian Genocide Committee of the Merrimack Valley (AGCCMV), served as master of ceremonies for the afternoon’s cultural program.

After the opening prayer and remarks by Fr. Stephan Baljian, pastor of Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church of Merrimack Valley (North Andover), musical performances were offered by Nishan Baljian, Gabriel Bulbulian, and Rafael Khachatryan, and the poem “We Are Few,” by Baruyr Sevak, was recited by Elen Aghazaryan.