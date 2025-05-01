Easter at St. Vartan Cathedral: ‘God Will Remove the Stone’

By Stephan S. Nigohosian
NEW YORK — The Easter Sunday Divine Liturgy on April 20, at St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral rejoiced in Sourp Zadig, marking a major feast day of the Christian calendar.
Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, celebrated the Divine Liturgy before the faithful in the cathedral, as well as to a global audience via the livestream broadcast. Upon entering the sanctuary to the ethereal hymns of the choir, Bishop Mesrop, accompanied by a procession of clergy and altar servers holding colorful liturgical tapestries, walked among the worshippers, bestowing his blessing and announcing the Good News of Christ’s Resurrection with the words, “Krisdos haryav ee merelotz! Christ is raised from the dead!”
In his procession through the sanctuary, as people young and old advanced towards him to kiss the gold hand-cross he held, Bishop Mesrop’s movement signified Christ moving among his people as a teacher during His ministry.
Sunlight streamed through the cathedral’s stained-glass windows, bathing the sanctuary in multi-colored rays of light, exemplifying the warmth and infinite spectrum of God’s love. As an expression of purification and spiritual cleanliness, Bishop Mesrop symbolically washed his hands in a small basin and assumed his priestly function at the altar, turning to the faithful to make the Sign of the Cross and peace upon them.
After the reading of Scripture in Armenian and English by the deacons, prayers and hymns were sung together by the choir and congregation, underscoring the congregation’s steadfast conviction as one unified body in Christ. Thereafter, the chalice containing bread and wine representing the Body and Blood of Christ was presented to Bishop Mesrop, who blessed and raised it to the heavens for the faithful to witness and experience Christ’s mystical presence.