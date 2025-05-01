Genocide Educators’ Guide Now Available for Award-Winning Novel Who She Left Behind

BOSTON — Educators in Rhode Island and Massachusetts now have a powerful new tool to teach genocide education and social studies with the release of the free downloadable Genocide Educators’ Guide for the award-winning historical fiction novel, Who She Left Behind, by Victoria Atamian Waterman.

This curriculum aligns with core standards for Rhode Island and Massachusetts and is designed for middle and high school students in courses such as Social Studies, Civics, and World History II. The guide addresses Genocide Education Legislation, making it an essential resource for schools meeting new statewide mandates.

The comprehensive guide includes: Social Studies Standards and genocide education context; College and Career Readiness Anchor Standards for Language Arts; Setting and plot summaries; Key themes and discussion questions and Activities and excerpts for classroom engagement

Set in Western Armenia, the Ottoman Empire, Aleppo, Syria, and later Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, the novel is based on the author’s own family history and has been praised for its emotional depth and historical relevance.

“In honor of the 110th anniversary of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, I am proud to offer this personal and important resource to educators, helping to spark meaningful conversations both in and beyond the classroom,” said Waterman, who is also available for classroom visits.

The book is available in print, e-reader, and audio formats.