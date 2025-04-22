  TOP STORIES WEEK   17
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
17

Week

Latest articles of the week
Sevan Chorluyan and Naira Ayvazyan (photo Aram Arkun)
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Hyeland Project Attempts to Create Armenian Settlement in Rural Tennessee

by
Aram Arkun
1
0

NASHVILLE — Nashville was the site in early March of the Armenian American Forum 2025, a weekend conference with representatives from many different Armenian-American organizations informing each other about their work and potential ways of collaboration. There was a strong contingent of speakers on tech and finance issues (see accompanying article in this issue). The main organizers of this conference, Sevan Chorluyan and Naira Ayvazyan, also used the occasion to publicize their unusual independent project to create an Armenian settlement in rural Tennessee, which they call the Hyeland Project and which bears technolibertarian ideological influence.

According to the project’s website (https://tennessee.hyelandproject.com), 13 people have pledged so far to move to the Upper Cumberland region of Tennessee out of a goal of 360. A few are already living there. Once the goal is reached, they will all move.

The website states that people living a “mechanized life” in cities and suburbs have lost touch with nature. Under the heading “Predatory America,” it explains: “From healthcare to housing costs, sometimes it feels like everyone is out to get you. The best protection is to be part of a community that looks out for itself.” The US, it says, is “a country with ever increasing forms of control and restrictions.” Moreover, the website writes: “Our boys and girls are under spiritual and psychological attack from institutions that oppose our values,” though the nature of these attacks are not further spelled out.

On the other hand, it states that “The Armenian culture is to be cherished, nurtured, and lived within.” Personal responsibility is important as part of a larger community, according to the website, while “Gun rights are human rights” and “Property rights are human rights.”

Rural Tennessee was chosen as the target settlement region because, the website states, it resembles Dilijan and the climate is similar to that of the Ararat valley, yet there is the city of Nashville with an international airport close by. Real estate is more affordable compared to other parts of the US, property taxes are low, and Tennessee has neither income nor vehicle tax. The state is fiscally and economically strong, the website continues, and it has what it calls strong freedom rankings.

The Hyeland Project, which has been licensed as a non-profit organization in Tennessee, also intends, the website states, “to create a replicable model for establishing Armenian communities elsewhere too.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Why Hyeland?

The duo separately explained their motivations to create Hyeland in short presentations during the March weekend forum. Chorluyan has a master’s degree in public health from Boston University (2012) and founded Armenian Crypto School, the largest Armenian-language cryptocurrency educational resource in the world (2019-2022). At present, he is a project manager for Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies and previously worked seven years as a health care IT consultant.

Sevan Chorluyan (photo Aram Arkun)

Chorluyan grew up in New Jersey and related that he was greatly affected by what he learned about the Armenian Genocide. He said, “there was an overwhelming amount of Genocide programming, which I found both very repulsive and I internalized. So I thought as a child and young adult about how on earth can certain people live on a plot of land for thousands of years and then overnight be pushed out and killed. And what kind of system can allow that? It informed my political views. It informed my career.”

He went into public health to address all the terrible things that could take place in genocide, he said, but he was not active in the Armenian community until he went on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem sponsored by an Armenian church. For Chorluyan, that gave him a framework to experience what it means to be Armenian outside of genocide, and led him to want more. He said, “That led to this exploration of building out my personal network, making friends, ultimately marrying an Armenian woman, having Armenian kids and wanting to create an Armenian community here in the Upper Cumberland region of Tennessee.”

Nevertheless, he still retained the concern of how a system could turn on people and kill them. Even prior to his Jerusalem trip, he encountered technolibertarians on the Internet who also were concerned about this issue. Around 2011 or 2012, Chorluyan learned about Bitcoin and thought that if this existed during the Armenian Genocide, at least his ancestors could have crossed the desert with the Bitcoin wallet or seed phrase in their heads and not lost everything financially.

Chorluyan thought Armenians have trust issues just like the technolibertarians, who are hyper-individualistic. He said, “I ask my dad for advice sometimes and he says don’t trust anyone, including me.” The technolibertarians are building technology but don’t have communities while Armenians have community but coordination issues. Chorluyan said, “My whole thing has been, I want to meld the two. My two tribes are actually merging together, and it excites me greatly.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

He proposed creating a digital network-state, declaring “What if instead of coordinating on network security, we coordinated on physical security, or social security, or medical security, or cultural security, or not even security at all — maybe you would want to coordinate in other ways. We can do so in a way without giving up autonomy, without losing control, with having a tremendous amount of voice in determining how things play out, and having the ability to exit. And to exist means to leave the network without everything falling apart.”

Last December, Chorluyan published a 35-page on the decentralized decision-making architecture of such a network state which uses cryptographic identifiers for membership (“You Will Own Everything and Be Free: A Federated Fractal Network-State Architecture,” Journal of Special Jurisdictions, Vol. 5 No. 1, 2024, pp. 174-208). A network-state, unlike a nation-state, does not have contiguous geographic territory, according to Chorluyan’s paper, and may espouse different operational philosophies, for example stressing equity or property rights. In his conference talk, he said that the Armenians already possess the components of a network state, with many of the organizations represented in Nashville potential service providers for this future entity.

He said, “What I hope to accomplish, me personally, not necessarily in the Hyeland Project — but I hope the Hyeland Project is a magnet for people who want to share my vision — [is] that we will build a greenfield [meaning construction on previously undeveloped land] community, and it will be called a network community here in Tennessee and we will be the vanguard that uses this technology.”

Trying to make his idea more understandable to those present, he said, “The closest thing I can describe is like an HOA [homeowners association], but instead of it being an HOA fee, you are being paid a dividend, based on how much you invested in it – so your percentage ownership of the town, and obviously the revenue it has produced.”

For example, if the town raises money and builds a hotel, it will be leased out and it will then make money for the town. “So you go from the paradigm that you are a resident in your town and you are being taxed to being now an owner in your town,” Chorluyan said.

He said that he was opposed to the World Economic Forum, and instead likes property rights and wants to own his own community.

Naira Ayvazyan, originally from Armavir, Armenia, has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Portland State University (2007) and worked in a variety of different fields, including as a product manager for several companies, but from 2023 stepped away from the tech world to work in residential real estate, architecture and design. She has a YouTube channel called Nairaville focusing on building, construction and real estate. She got involved in the Hyeland Project seriously from February 2024.

Naira Ayvazyan (photo Aram Arkun)

In her talk, she said that though she lived at one point in New York City, she wanted to find peace and quiet in rural living. She moved to Portland, Ore., Texas, and then Tennessee. After travels to Italy and Armenia, she said that she returned to Tennessee, where she thought the Upper Cumberland area reminded her of Dilijan, Armenia, with its four seasons, while Tenneessee had the kind of freedom rights and responsible budgeting she was looking for.

Ayvazyan said she knows similar Armenians who moved from California to random states where they felt alone and isolated, so they moved back to an Armenian community. When she met Chorluyan in Tennessee, she said, “We realized that we are looking for the exact same thing and we realized also that we searched the web and we could not find any Armenian community in any community in rural America in general.”

Ayvazyan declared that the Hyeland Project aimed to close that gap, by allowing Armenians who are seeking rural peace and homesteading to find one another. Chorluyan identified the Free State Project in New Hampshire and the two of them used this as a model. The Free State Project is a political migration libertarian movement founded in 2001 and based on decentralized decision making. It got over 20,000 like-minded libertarians to move to that state in order to promote their approach to society.

She said that as the Hyeland community grows in Tennessee, “there are just endless possibilities of what kind of partnerships can form, as small and important as family, to business partnerships, to building small cities, to the bigger opportunities.”

Ayvazyan said that she always wanted to build a village, which would be a type of retreat with full sustainability (off-grid). She said, “It can bring people, who were born and raised here [presumably meaning the US], to be able to learn about food, understand nutrition, as well as health, stress, and so on.”

In this future Tennessee Armenian settlement, Ayvazyan said, “One thing that I really want to do some day is find a nice hilltop in Tennessee that looks exactly like Dilijan and build a medieval-style Armenian church. My plan is not going to church but what I want to do with the basement of that church. And I really want to start translating our [Armenian] literature, translating our history, translating the history about us from our neighboring neighbors from history because there is so much that is lost, in deep in the archives.”

Anecdotally, it did not seem that many of the participants in the Nashville conference were ready to move to Upper Cumberland or adopt the technolibertarian approach to life, but perhaps that was not the true intended target audience.

Chorluyan at the end of the March weekend in Nashville, announced that he and Ayvazyan would like to have an event in late summer or early fall completely different from this conference. He urged: “Try to experience an Armenian city, a popup Armenian city, at a campground in Tennessee.”

SHARE
Previous ‘The Hidden Map’ To Be Shown in Armenia, Cyprus & LA on the 110th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.