Washington Post writer David Ignatius, in Washington, DC on September 27, 2017
Armenia & KarabakhOpinion

Trump Vowed to Protect Armenia’s Christians. He Can Start Here.

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
84
0

By David Ignatius

With so much suffering in the world, individual cases can get lost. But I want to explain the plight of a man named Ruben Vardanyan, who is a political prisoner on trial in Azerbaijan and is facing a life sentence — and whose case deserves greater attention.

Vardanyan’s crime, if you can call it that, is that he championed Armenian resistance in Nagorno-Karabakh, a remote region in the Caucasus that is legally part of Azerbaijan but whose population was once largely Armenian and self-governing. Not anymore: The region’s 120,000 Armenians fled in September 2023 when Azerbaijani troops invaded. Vardanyan was arrested as he tried to cross the border into Armenia.

Vardanyan is an unlikely martyr. He is a businessman who made money as an investment banker in the wild early days of post-Soviet Russia — and then began giving it away to good causes. In 2014, he founded an international school in Dilijan, Armenia, to connect his small and fragile country with the world. And in 2015, he co-founded a human rights group called the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, whose supporters include such luminaries as George Clooney, former U.N. high commissioner Mary Robinson and several Nobel laureates.

Aurora’s motto is “Gratitude in action.” Vardanyan’s idea was to honor people around the world who are selflessly helping others in our time — just as decent people had saved his great-grandfather Hamayak Vardanyan during the Armenian Genocide in 1915. Rather than looking back in anger on that terrible event, Vardanyan wanted to look forward in hope, by celebrating what’s best in the human spirit.

I should make clear that I’m not a neutral observer of Vardanyan’s case. He has been my friend for a decade, and I’ve served as unpaid master of ceremonies for Aurora’s annual awards ceremony since 2016. It’s personal: My father’s family is Armenian and, by helping Aurora, I wanted to share my own gratitude for those who saved my ancestors in Ottoman times.

To give you a sense of Aurora’s work, here’s a quick sketch of the people it has honored since 2016: a Tutsi woman in Burundi who rescued Hutu victims there; an American physician in the Nuba mountains in Sudan who treated patients in that remote killing ground; a Rohingya Muslim lawyer who protected his people during the slaughter in Myanmar; a Yazidi activist who rescued kinsmen being murdered by the Islamic State; two Somali women who saved victims of sexual violence in Mogadishu, and a woman activist and a doctor, both Congolese, who saved rape victims.

I can remember each of these people as they took the stage at the Aurora awards ceremony. They were often awkward, with little experience speaking in public, unaccustomed to taking credit for their work. Each year, I would come away from these ceremonies grateful for the enduring, inexplicable goodness in the human spirit that produces heroes like these. Vardanyan and the other two Aurora co-founders, the late Carnegie Corp. president Vartan Gregorian and Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan, were always humble in the presence of these humanitarians.

Vardanyan’s trial began a week ago in Baku. Azerbaijan has brought 46 charges against him, ranging from terrorism to organized crime. But his troubles really stem from his decision to move to Karabakh in 2022 and become a senior minister in the breakaway government there, as well as an outspoken defender of the Armenian population. Throwing himself into this vortex was dangerous. But Vardanyan told his daughter that he couldn’t live with himself if he didn’t try to help fellow Armenians who have suffered so many tragedies in their history. It was gratitude in action.

Disaster followed. Azerbaijan imposed a blockade in December 2022, starving Karabakh of medicine, fuel and other essentials. Armenians tried to protect their homes, families and churches. But when Azerbaijan’s military invaded in September 2023 they fled, leaving the region ethnically “cleansed.” Vardanyan has been in an Azerbaijani prison cell ever since, along with three former presidents of Karabakh.

“Ruben was obsessed about saving Karabakh’s Armenian character, and he paid with his freedom for that dedication,” says his friend Vahan Zanoyan, an Armenian American energy consultant who now lives in Armenia. Ten days before Azerbaijan’s invasion, Zanoyan phoned and urged Vardanyan to leave. He refused. Zanoyan texted him again as troops entered Karabakh’s capital. By then, it was too late.

An Amnesty International official said last month that Vardanyan’s case “has raised serious allegations of human rights violations which include ill-treatment in detention, being coerced to sign falsified case materials and denied the opportunity to prepare his defense.” The statement by Marie Struthers, the group’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, urged: “The international community must closely monitor this high-profile case, to ensure Ruben Vardanyan’s fair trial rights and justice.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Jared Genser, a prominent American human rights lawyer who is representing Vardanyan, hasn’t been allowed to visit his client in prison. “This is a political show trial,” he told me. “It’s a result of his advocacy for the political rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Most Americans don’t know much about Armenia, let alone the Karabakh conflict. But here’s a central fact: Armenia was the first nation in the world to adopt Christianity, and it has paid dearly for its faith in a predominantly Muslim region. Vardanyan himself is a faithful Armenian Orthodox Christian, but he has always been ecumenical in spirit. Indeed, many of the humanitarians who received the Aurora prize have been Muslims.

As Vardanyan’s trial moves forward, perhaps he will have a friend in Washington. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Oct. 23: “When I am President, I will protect persecuted Christians, I will work to stop the violence and ethnic cleansing, and we will restore PEACE between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Here’s your chance to deliver on that promise, Mr. President, by helping a decent man escape persecution.

(David Ignatius is a columnist for the Washington Post. His column appeared in that newspaper on February 10.)

