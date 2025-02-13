Trump Vowed to Protect Armenia’s Christians. He Can Start Here.

By David Ignatius

With so much suffering in the world, individual cases can get lost. But I want to explain the plight of a man named Ruben Vardanyan, who is a political prisoner on trial in Azerbaijan and is facing a life sentence — and whose case deserves greater attention.

Vardanyan’s crime, if you can call it that, is that he championed Armenian resistance in Nagorno-Karabakh, a remote region in the Caucasus that is legally part of Azerbaijan but whose population was once largely Armenian and self-governing. Not anymore: The region’s 120,000 Armenians fled in September 2023 when Azerbaijani troops invaded. Vardanyan was arrested as he tried to cross the border into Armenia.

Vardanyan is an unlikely martyr. He is a businessman who made money as an investment banker in the wild early days of post-Soviet Russia — and then began giving it away to good causes. In 2014, he founded an international school in Dilijan, Armenia, to connect his small and fragile country with the world. And in 2015, he co-founded a human rights group called the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, whose supporters include such luminaries as George Clooney, former U.N. high commissioner Mary Robinson and several Nobel laureates.

Aurora’s motto is “Gratitude in action.” Vardanyan’s idea was to honor people around the world who are selflessly helping others in our time — just as decent people had saved his great-grandfather Hamayak Vardanyan during the Armenian Genocide in 1915. Rather than looking back in anger on that terrible event, Vardanyan wanted to look forward in hope, by celebrating what’s best in the human spirit.

I should make clear that I’m not a neutral observer of Vardanyan’s case. He has been my friend for a decade, and I’ve served as unpaid master of ceremonies for Aurora’s annual awards ceremony since 2016. It’s personal: My father’s family is Armenian and, by helping Aurora, I wanted to share my own gratitude for those who saved my ancestors in Ottoman times.