  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
07

Week

Latest articles of the week
Nora Bayrakdarian
International

Nora Bayrakdarian Appointed to Lebanese Cabinet

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
25
0

BEIRUT (Armenpress) — Nora Bayrakdarian has been appointed Lebanon’s Minister of Youth and Sports, the Lebanese Aztag newspaper reported on February 11.

Bayrakdarian, an Armenian-Lebanese Professor, is a lecturer at the Lebanese University and the American University of Beirut. She is currently a member of the Central Committee of the Armenian Orthodox Church Holy See of Cilicia and has represented the Catholicosate in international arenas, particularly in the World Council of Churches. She is co-chair of the World Council of Churches international affairs commission.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Trump Vowed to Protect Armenia’s Christians. He Can Start Here.
Next Trump Picks Michael Kavoukjian as Next US Ambassador to Norway
Discover more cities:
Lebanon
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.