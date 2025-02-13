Nora Bayrakdarian Appointed to Lebanese Cabinet

BEIRUT (Armenpress) — Nora Bayrakdarian has been appointed Lebanon’s Minister of Youth and Sports, the Lebanese Aztag newspaper reported on February 11.

Bayrakdarian, an Armenian-Lebanese Professor, is a lecturer at the Lebanese University and the American University of Beirut. She is currently a member of the Central Committee of the Armenian Orthodox Church Holy See of Cilicia and has represented the Catholicosate in international arenas, particularly in the World Council of Churches. She is co-chair of the World Council of Churches international affairs commission.