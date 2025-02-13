  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Michael Kavoukjian
Trump Picks Michael Kavoukjian as Next US Ambassador to Norway

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on February 7 announced the nomination of Michael E. Kavoukjian as the next United States Ambassador to Norway.

“I am pleased to announce that Michael E. Kavoukjian will serve as the next United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway,” Trump said on social media.

“Michael is a brilliant attorney, who currently serves as a Senior Partner at White & Case, where he has led complex commercial litigation teams around the World. He previously served our Country as a CIA Operations Officer. Michael is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School. Congratulations Michael!”

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
