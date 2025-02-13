The Next Dictator the World Must Confront

Like any self-respecting dictator, Aliyev understands that power is best enjoyed when paired with a generous helping of corruption. His family controls everything from oil and gas to banking, telecommunications, and construction. Who needs transparency when you can just funnel millions into offshore accounts and bribe European politicians? (Looking at you, 2017 “Laundromat” scandal!) In the same year, Transparency International gave Azerbaijan a corruption score of just 30 out of 100, putting it in an elite club of countries where money disappears faster than civil liberties.

Aliyev has built a cozy alliance with some of the world’s most notorious leaders, forming a club of mutual support and shared authoritarian best practices. Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and even Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu are among his go-to partners. Erdogan, in particular, serves as Aliyev’s political mentor, military supplier, and international apologist. When Aliyev needs to invade or ethnically cleanse, Erdogan is there to cheer him on and provide drone support. Over $7 billion in Russian weapons, double that amount from Erdogan, and more arms from Israel than Russia ever sent — because even dictators need variety.

These alliances have given Aliyev the confidence to unleash military aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh, where his idea of diplomacy involved starving 120,000 Armenians before launching a full-scale attack. Having successfully ethnically cleansed Nagorno-Karabakh, he is now setting his sights on Armenia itself. He even borrowed a page from Putin’s playbook, referring to Armenia as a “fascist state” in need of eradication. It’s almost cute how dictators think reusing old propaganda makes it more believable.

The world has a long history of ignoring autocrats until it’s too late. Remember when the international community shrugged off Putin’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, only for him to go full-scale in 2022? Well, history is repeating itself, and Aliyev is more than happy to play the role of the next dictator the world fails to stop in time. If there’s one lesson history has taught us, it’s that ignoring autocrats never ends well. Maybe, just maybe, this time the world should pay attention before another nation is wiped off the map.

For Armenians worldwide, now is the time for unity and unwavering support for the Armenian government as it navigates an unforgiving geopolitical landscape. The forces aligned against Armenia — Aliyev, Erdogan and Putin — seek not just territory but the erasure of a nation, a history, and a people. We must rally together, stand firm, and strengthen our diplomatic and military resilience to counter their aggression.

As Paruyr Sevak once wrote, “We are few, but we are called Armenians, we shall not be broken.” And Yeghishe Charents reminded us, “O Armenian people, your only salvation is in your collective strength.” It is time to heed their words. The struggle for Armenia’s survival is not just the burden of those within its borders – it is the duty of Armenians everywhere. Let us unite, resist, and ensure that the Armenian nation endures against the tide of dictatorship and oppression.