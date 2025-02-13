  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
07

Week

Latest articles of the week
Dr. Garo Armen, who will be one of the keynote speakers
Community

First-Ever Armenian American Forum to Bring Together Leaders in Nashville

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
43
0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time, Armenian-American professionals, entrepreneurs, and executives will gather in Nashville for the Armenian American Forum 2025 — a focused leadership and networking event designed to strengthen professional and community ties, March 7 to 9.

Hosted by the Hyeland Project, a nonprofit working to build a thriving Armenian community in Tennessee, the forum will provide an opportunity for high-level discussions on business, governance, and the future of the Armenian diaspora in the US.

“We created this forum to give Armenian American leaders and supporters a dedicated space to connect, collaborate, and share ideas,” said Sevan Chorluyan, co-founder of the Hyeland Project. “Our goal is not to build unity or create consensus. Rather we aim to support a strong network of leaders who can help each other and explore new opportunities for our community’s future.”

The weekend will feature keynote speeches, expert talks, and structured networking sessions, with a focus on meaningful connections. Limited tickets are available; early registration is encouraged.

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, contact: hyelandproject@gmail.com

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Hyeland Project is committed to strengthening Armenian networks through leadership, collaboration, and innovation. It is actively working to establish a vibrant Armenian community in Tennessee, fostering cultural and economic opportunities.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Dad Found One Last Video of Wife and Daughter Taking Off Before D.C. Plane Crash: ‘Always in Our Hearts’
Next The Next Dictator the World Must Confront
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.