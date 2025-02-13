First-Ever Armenian American Forum to Bring Together Leaders in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time, Armenian-American professionals, entrepreneurs, and executives will gather in Nashville for the Armenian American Forum 2025 — a focused leadership and networking event designed to strengthen professional and community ties, March 7 to 9.

Hosted by the Hyeland Project, a nonprofit working to build a thriving Armenian community in Tennessee, the forum will provide an opportunity for high-level discussions on business, governance, and the future of the Armenian diaspora in the US.

“We created this forum to give Armenian American leaders and supporters a dedicated space to connect, collaborate, and share ideas,” said Sevan Chorluyan, co-founder of the Hyeland Project. “Our goal is not to build unity or create consensus. Rather we aim to support a strong network of leaders who can help each other and explore new opportunities for our community’s future.”

The weekend will feature keynote speeches, expert talks, and structured networking sessions, with a focus on meaningful connections. Limited tickets are available; early registration is encouraged.

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, contact: hyelandproject@gmail.com