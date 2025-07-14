Kocharyan Sues Pashinyan for Slander While Karapetyan Sues Over 150 Others

In all countries, individuals accused of crimes face lawsuits. If convicted, they serve their sentences. However, until a court issues a verdict, no one has the right to label these defendants “criminals, terrorists, or lawbreakers.”

Most countries have laws against libel which is the public dissemination of false information that damages someone’s honor, dignity, or business reputation. In Armenia, insults can carry a monetary penalty of up to 3 million drams (about $7,800), while defamation may cost as much as 6 million drams (about $15,600).

Yet, most people do not distinguish between an accusation and guilt. Under the rule of law, every person charged with a crime is innocent unless their guilt is proven in court.

In recent weeks, the Armenian government has accused dozens of individuals of crimes ranging from plotting a coup to planning terrorism acts. Long before any trial or verdict, officials and their supporters labeled the accused “criminals,” prompting numerous defamation lawsuits in response.

As I reported last week, Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who is detained in a Yerevan jail at Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s behest for defending Catholicos Karekin II, filed lawsuits against two pro-Pashinyan members of parliament. Karapetyan accused Arsen Torosyan and Hayk Konjoyan of falsely claiming that he has links to the Russian security services and “robs the Armenian people.” Karapetyan demands that they retract their accusations and each pay 9 million drams (about $23,400), plus court costs.

Karapetyan then filed three additional lawsuits: 1. Against Pashinyan’s Press Secretary, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, for Facebook posts on June 17 and 24, alleging Karapetyan meddled in Armenia’s politics at the direction of a foreign country. She also wrote that Karapetyan took “part in a failed coup by a group of scoundrels.” He is demanding a public apology. 2. Against Pashinyan’s Deputy Chief of Staff Taron Chakhoyan for several Facebook posts, depicting Karapetyan as an agent who was sent to Armenia on a mission, and making other “insulting” comments. Karapetyan considers these statements “defamatory, a lie, and baseless,” for which he is demanding a public apology. 3. Against political scientist Harutyun Mkrtchyan for interviews with pro-government journalists and Facebook posts, accusing Karapetyan of getting involved in political activities in Armenia as an agent under foreign orders. Karapetyan calls Mkrtchyan’s accusations “defamatory, false and baseless.”