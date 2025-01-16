Will EU Monitors Stay in Armenia? Examining Their Role in Stability and Regional Tensions

By Ani Grigoryan
As the European Union Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) approaches its two-year mandate expiration in February 2025, its presence has become deeply intertwined with the daily life of border communities while garnering broad support across Armenia’s political and civil society spectrum. The mission, which began with a short-term deployment in October 2022 and transformed into a long-term presence in February 2023, has emerged as a stabilizing factor in Armenia’s border regions with Azerbaijan, despite facing opposition from neighboring states and becoming a focal point of regional diplomatic tensions.
The EUMA has established a significant presence across Armenia-Azerbaijan border regions, operating from six strategically located field offices in Yeghegnadzor, Jermuk, Martuni, Kapan, Goris and Ijevan. The mission’s scope expanded considerably in late 2023 when the EU Council increased the number of observers from 100 to 209, reflecting the growing commitment to regional stability and the need for comprehensive monitoring coverage.
On December 12, the mission marked a significant milestone, announcing the completion of the 4,000th patrol since its establishment in February 2023. These patrols, covering approximately 3,800 kilometers weekly, have become a regular feature of life in border areas, where teams conduct daily monitoring activities from their field offices.
Daniel Ioannisyan, a representative of the Union of Informed Citizens NGO, highlights the mission’s tangible impact on security: “Over the past two years of the mission’s operation, we’ve witnessed a fundamental decrease in ceasefire violations. The mission’s ability to provide impartial information about troop movements and effectively counter disinformation has proven invaluable. Most importantly, we’ve seen a significant reduction in border incidents since the mission’s deployment.”
Community Engagement and Local Impact