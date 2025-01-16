Obituary: Sarkis Bedevian, Jerusalem-Born Pillar of Community

Sarkis Bedevian passed away on January 6, 2025. He was 89.

He was born in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem on September 4, 1936. From an early age, he accompanied his mother, Baidsar, an orphaned survivor of the Armenian Genocide, to church every Sunday. Baidsar ensured that the Armenian Church became the center of his life. Sarkis grew up attending Soorp Tarkmanchatz (Holy Translators) School. His father, Mgrditch, had ancestral roots in the Old City dating back to the Crusades.

With the support and deep love of his family, Sarkis left his birthplace at the age of 22 and immigrated to the United States. The Armenian Church looked after their Jerusalem boy. Through the introduction of Arsham Kradjian, he was able to expedite his visa as a foreign student despite the limited quota system at the time. He enrolled in New York University’s School of Commerce, majoring in Accounting and Finance. To fund his education, Sarkis worked as a waiter during the summers in the Catskills.

His first friends in America were Father Vatche Hovsepian — who later became Archbishop Vatche, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church in America — and Deacon Antranig, who later became Rev. Carnig Hallajian. At an Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA) gathering, Sarkis met his future bride, Ruth Alice Shahbazian. Their first date was a visit to the Shahbazian family summer home in Belmar, NJ. On that weekend, Sarkis invited Ruth to attend St. Mary Armenian Church in Elberon (later rebuilt and renamed St. Stepanos). They were married on October 20, 1962.

Sarkis lived by his priorities — faith, family, and church. He worked diligently as an accountant to provide for his family. When he was told he would never advance in his company because of his “foreign” accent, he decided to start his own accounting practice. With God’s blessing, his talents flourished. And with the unwavering support of his devoted wife, who stayed home to care for their three children, Sarkis was able to grow the business successfully to provide far beyond his family’s needs.

His friends trusted him, and he expanded his expertise into real estate investment. Sarkis generously shared his success with his extended family and the Armenian Church, which was the center of his heart.