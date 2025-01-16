  TOP STORIES WEEK   03
 

Obituary: Sarkis Bedevian, Jerusalem-Born Pillar of Community

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Sarkis Bedevian passed away on January 6, 2025. He was 89.

He was born in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem on September 4, 1936. From an early age, he accompanied his mother, Baidsar, an orphaned survivor of the Armenian Genocide, to church every Sunday. Baidsar ensured that the Armenian Church became the center of his life. Sarkis grew up attending Soorp Tarkmanchatz (Holy Translators) School. His father, Mgrditch, had ancestral roots in the Old City dating back to the Crusades.

With the support and deep love of his family, Sarkis left his birthplace at the age of 22 and immigrated to the United States. The Armenian Church looked after their Jerusalem boy. Through the introduction of Arsham Kradjian, he was able to expedite his visa as a foreign student despite the limited quota system at the time. He enrolled in New York University’s School of Commerce, majoring in Accounting and Finance. To fund his education, Sarkis worked as a waiter during the summers in the Catskills.

His first friends in America were Father Vatche Hovsepian — who later became Archbishop Vatche, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church in America — and Deacon Antranig, who later became Rev. Carnig Hallajian. At an Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA) gathering, Sarkis met his future bride, Ruth Alice Shahbazian. Their first date was a visit to the Shahbazian family summer home in Belmar, NJ. On that weekend, Sarkis invited Ruth to attend St. Mary Armenian Church in Elberon (later rebuilt and renamed St. Stepanos). They were married on October 20, 1962.

Sarkis lived by his priorities — faith, family, and church. He worked diligently as an accountant to provide for his family. When he was told he would never advance in his company because of his “foreign” accent, he decided to start his own accounting practice. With God’s blessing, his talents flourished. And with the unwavering support of his devoted wife, who stayed home to care for their three children, Sarkis was able to grow the business successfully to provide far beyond his family’s needs.

His friends trusted him, and he expanded his expertise into real estate investment. Sarkis generously shared his success with his extended family and the Armenian Church, which was the center of his heart.

Sarkis affectionately called his wife “Ruthie,” and together they raised their children — Peter, Debby and Peggy — at St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn, NJ. Sarkis fulfilled many roles in church life, serving as superintendent of Sunday School, Treasurer of the Parish Council, and co-chairman of the Building Fund for the St. Leon Armenian Church Community Center. His dedication extended beyond his home parish to the Eastern Diocesan Council, the Armenian Church Endowment Fund, and the Board of St. Nersess Armenian Seminary.

Though Sarkis’ family was spread across the globe, he remained deeply connected to his parents, sister, brother, nephews, nieces, cousins, and the Shahbazian family into which he had married. He made numerous trips over the years to Toronto, California, and Jerusalem, ensuring his presence at family celebrations.

In October 1985, Sarkis and Ruth made their first pilgrimage to Armenia, then under Soviet rule. During this trip, their friendship with Father Karekin Nersissian blossomed. At the time, Father Karekin was the Primate of the Araratian Diocese and had been assigned to host and assist international guests celebrating the anniversary of Vasken Vehapar’s elevation to Catholicos. After the passing of Karekin I in 1999, Father Karekin became Karekin II Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

With the collapse of the USSR and the rebirth of an independent Armenia, Sarkis and Ruth returned to their ancestral homeland many times, devoting themselves to its restoration. Together, they gave generously of their time, talent, and treasure, beginning with the sponsorship of a building for a school in Gyumri. They were committed to restoring Armenia’s Christian roots and supported the Vaskenian Seminary. In 2001, they approached His Holiness for his blessing to build a church, youth center, and dining hall for the elderly in Vanadzor. St. Gregory of Narek was consecrated in 2005.

Almost 20 years later, on what would be his final trip to Armenia, Sarkis found immense joy in witnessing the children creating artwork in their classrooms and the faithful lighting candles in the church he helped establish. During that same trip, he reunited with his godson — now grown, a graduate of the American University of Armenia, and with a family of his own. He witnessed the ordination of Bishop Mesrob Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church in America. He prayed for Artsakh and took Holy Communion at Echmiadzin. For the last time, Sarkis looked out upon Republic Square from his favorite spot on the seventh floor of the Marriott Hotel and walked Amiryan Street. He sat out in front of the hotel and savored his “happy place” with his grandson, daughter, nephew, grand-nephew, best friend and everyone who stopped by to say hello.

During his lifetime, the catholicos honored Sarkis with numerous distinctions, including the St. Nersess Shnorhali Medal, the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medal, the Knight of Holy Echmiadzin Medal, and the Holy Echmiadzin Medal—the highest pontifical medal bestowed. In 2008, he was deeply honored to serve as Godfather at the Blessing of Holy Muron. Sarkis also founded the Friends of Holy See of Echmiadzin (FOHE), where he recruited and mentored a younger generation to carry on the vital work to ensure its future.

Sarkis’ counsel was sought by many. His heart was big enough to embrace not only his family and church but also his homeland of Armenia and his adopted home of the United States. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2010.

He had four grandchildren—Gregory, David, Matthew, and Ruby Alice, who entered Eternal Rest on July 23, 2024. He was also blessed with his loyal son Peter, who joined Bedevian Management in 2004 to continue his work; he was blessed with his daughter Debby, who accompanied him on his last trip to Armenia and who made sure he always had a stash of chocolate to snack on and madzoon soup when he came to California. And he was blessed with his youngest daughter, Peggy, who also provided companionship throughout his long and full life.

Sarkis will be remembered as a true gentleman, known for his generosity, kindness, and unwavering commitment to his family and church. He is cherished and will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In his last years, he worshipped from the pews at St. Leon in Fair Lawn and St. Gregory in Pasadena, Calif., singing the sharagans he had learned in his youth. For those who miss him, he will be present in the memories of those sacred spaces, inspiring others to serve with their own gifts.

Sarkis’ humility was reflected in his quiet dedication, and his generosity was a natural expression of his faith, values, and character. He will be laid to rest with earth from both Jerusalem and Armenia, alongside his father, his in-laws, and many beloved friends from St. Leon at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, NJ.

The funeral will be on Saturday, January 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Leon Armenian Church. Following the burial, the family invites all to join them in the Community Center to share food and fellowship in Sarkis’ memory. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Leon Armenian Church.

