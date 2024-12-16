  TOP STORIES WEEK   51
 

William Saroyan
Armenian GenocideArts & CultureCommunity

In Tribute: My Favorite Town, Fresno By William Saroyan, 1952

Christine Vartanian Datian
As told by William Saroyan:

Well, I was born there, if that helps, for birth is into the world, into the unresolved and unresolvable universe, into the entire dynamic mystery of living matter, and not into a town. Still, one soon hears about the specific place of beginning, even if one is no longer there or the place has changed, and so it must mean something to know where one was born.

One even knows the street, sometimes even the house.

The street was H, the 8th letter of the alphabet, the year, 1908, the month August, the day the 31st. H for Home, no doubt. I haunted the street, on purpose and by accident for years, but I never saw the house. It was gone by the time I was looking in earnest; in its place was a warehouse, then a garage, then a hotel, and finally a parking lot.

But neither street nor house ever made the town my favorite, nor the fact that I began in the town; it was something else.

Helen Minasian (cousin), Archie Minasian (cousin), William Saroyan, Kirk Minasian (cousin), 1920s, Fresno. William and his cousins posing in Fresno.

What was it?

I discovered the human race there. I discovered art there. And wherever you discover helpless man and his high hope, that is your place, or not. What is his hope? His hope is for meaning, for meaning is everything; anything; and he achieves meaning, inventing it or discovering it, through art.

Who was the human race I discovered in Fresno? It was my family, my neighbors, my friends, the teachers at school, the classmates, the strangers in the streets, and myself; most of all myself and the strangers which were not strangers, which could not be strangers because I saw them, recognized them, knew them. Were the strangers any good at all? Was it possible to believe in them at all? They were good: good and hopeless; and that is why I discovered art, for I was glad they were good, and angry that they were hopeless, for I didn’t want them to be hopeless. If they were hopeless, then of course so was I, and I didn’t want to be hopeless.

My mother’s cousin, Hovagim Saroyan, dead thirty-five years now, was the human race. He had a vineyard of thirty acres of Muscats in Goshen, a railroad siding eight or nine miles out of town, or was it Lone Star? I know it wasn’t Malaga, for I had other relatives there. Hovagim was a man who seemed to have been made of bone and stone, and yet no one laughed with so much joy and compassion; softly sometimes, almost silently, and other times loudly and with all of his body, so that he fell or flung himself to the ground, rolled over, leaped up, and nearly died. Perhaps it was laughter that killed him at thirty-seven. I don’t know. I’ve never been able to decide what it is that ends mortal life. He lived alone on the vineyard in a kind of shack-house in which among other things was a phonograph and a dozen records of songs of Armenia, Kurdistan, and Turkey. He had a cow. He had a revolver and a shotgun. He had a horse and a buggy. Two or three times he brought the horse and the buggy to the little house on San Benito Avenue, picked up my brother Henry and myself, and took us to the Goshen vineyard. At sundown he got out his shotgun and we went along with him to the Muscat vines to see what we would see. We saw jackrabbits which were pests, which ate the young shoots of new vines. Hovagim shot them and they leaped and died. We saw quail, doves, and kildees, but better than seeing kildees was hearing them as they plunged straightaway, wailing clean and clear at the enormity of being part of life, a cry both joyous and despairing, which I shall never forget and which shall always be associated in my thinking and memory with the human race and one of its first exponents, Hovagim. After dark we walked back to the house, and there he cooked supper and we sat down in the light of the kerosene lamp and ate and talked–in a mixture of bad Armenian and bad English. After he put a record on the phonograph and we listened to the old music. He put his water-pipe in order, sat on the floor, and smoked, and listened to the old music. It was said of him that he had a wife in Bitlis, and two sons; but the wife had died, the sons had gone along to her father’s house. Hovagim was alone in California. No one was so fiercely devoted to kindness and truth as this lonely man. In the last years of his short life he took another wife; but one knew he’d lost his life when he’d lost his wife and his sons. Suddenly I was at his funeral and that was the end of Hovagim, except that here I am thirty-five years later writing about him.

Hovagim was the human race: sorrowful, lonely, laughing.

There were others, many others: relatives, friends, strangers.

William Saroyan. Photography by Boghos Boghosian

Huff sold popcorn from a wagon on the Republican Corner when I sold papers there every night after school. He was a skinny old man with a large patch of black cloth over his left eye and cheek. At first glance people were frightened by his appearance; perhaps at second, too. I do not remember anybody stopping to chat with him. He seemed grim, if not sinister. Actually he was a lonely old man who lived in a furnished room, whose only possession in the world appeared to be his popcorn wagon, whose only place in the world was The Republican Corner. From his room he pushed his wagon to his corner every morning around ten, and back again every night around ten. Huff and I became friends when he was perhaps in his late seventies and I was nine or ten. I had been selling papers on that corner about a month before we began to speak to one another. One rainy night he called me over to the wagon and handed me a bag of popcorn. I thanked him and ate the popcorn. It was very good. After that, we began to be pals. Every night when things were quiet, almost nobody in the streets, we stood and talked. Huff, I discovered, was an atheist, but like so many small-town atheists he kept his ideas to himself and he was very deeply a good man, perhaps a religious one. I remember that when he remarked that the human race was vicious I could not feel that he was speaking with hatred: I felt rather that he spoke with regret, compassion, and perhaps even love. He named writers whose books he had read with his one eye, which was itself inflamed, watery, and appeared to be on the verge of falling out of his head. As time went on I became entirely oblivious of his physical appearance because I sensed his inner handsomeness. He was proud and independent. One night I offered to push the wagon home for him, for I lived in the same direction, but he would have none of it. And then, weeks later, perhaps months later, one night he asked if I would get the wagon home for him. Doing so was fun, but I knew he must be very ill. The following day when I reached the corner with my papers Huff wasn’t there. I went to the house on Mono Street where he lived and the landlady said he was sick in bed. I visited him in his room. As we talked I knew how ill and tired he was and yet how eager he was not to give over and die. He wanted to stay in the world. He wanted to get back to The Republic Corner with his popcorn wagon, so he could go on beholding the human race and being a member of it. He asked if I would come by the following day during my lunch hour. I said I would. He was up, sitting on a chair, waiting, very tired. He asked if I would push the wagon to the corner for him. I did, and left him there and went back to school. After school I found him there, smiling faintly, because he was so ill. This procedure continued for a month. In the meantime from the public library I got the books he had read and began to read around in them: Ingersoll, Paine, Emerson. I read swiftly and carelessly but I think I got what was important for me to get: that the human race is anything any of us wishes to notice and believe it is, and that it can be anything we hope. Huff and I talked about these things. Since it is true, I must remark that now and then I found myself suddenly disliking him very much — his terrible deterioration, his bad luck, his misery and loneliness, his insistence on staying alive at his corner of the world, his very appearance and smell — but soon enough this dislike would pass and I would know that whoever he was, whoever he had been, he was a good man, a helpless one, an earnest one, my neighbor, my friend, my contemporary. Every day at noon and every night at ten for a month or so I got his wagon back and forth. I knew he was dying. I even asked if he wanted to go to the County Hospital out by the Fairgrounds and get in bed and rest the rest of his life. He did not. He wanted to follow the schedule we were following. One day at noon the landlady told me he had died during the night, and so I never saw him again. I didn’t go to his funeral. I don’t even know if he had one. The theory about old men around town like Huff was that they were misers, that they had great wealth hidden away somewhere. I never believed any of this about Huff. I knew he had a popcorn wagon for some time. I never saw the wagon again, either.

Huff was the human race, too.

A boy my age who came to Emerson School barefooted in the winter was another. His family came to town in a wagon that stopped alongside the Santa Fe Railroad tracks near Foley’s Packinghouse. There were four or five children, the father and mother. They lived in and around the wagon. The boy came to school about two weeks, and then the family picked up and went somewhere else. He was a patient fellow who probably suffered more than anybody ever guessed, especially when he could not tell Miss Chambers his address, and when so many of the other boys looked at him as if he were a freak simply because he had no shoes. I thought a great deal about trying to become this boy’s friend but it was not to be. He wanted no friend and it was understandable that he didn’t. I wanted to tell him that he could sell papers and make money–help his family and himself–but it is sometimes the very deepest kind of rudeness to try to be of help to some people.

Mihran Saroyan (uncle), Armenak Saroyan (father), William, Takoohi Saroyan (mother), circa 1909. Courtesy https://www.foreversaroyan.com/photos

There were others.

But there were places, too, and the places that meant the most to me I have already mentioned: the public library and the Fairgrounds. I needed both. I needed to read, and I needed to use the spectacle of man in action, showing himself off, his livestock, his produce, his machinery, his art, even: the wretched paintings and sculptures his confusion and boredom had driven him to making.

Two other places were very important to me in Fresno: the theatre and the church. The names of the theatres were: Liberty, Kinema, Bijou, Strand, Hippodrome, Orpheum. The church was the First Armenian Presbyterian. At the theatres I saw the human race in moving pictures and on the stage in vaudeville. He was forever in search of something: escape from boredom and failure, passage to grace and meaning. Only at the church did he seem to come near grace and meaning, especially when he opened the hymn book and his mouth in earnest song. I sang, too. I still do. The Protestant songs are thus a part of my own search for meaning.

There is no end to a town, any town, if it’s where you were born in the first place, and where you were born again, as it is written all men must be. But oh the weather there, the heavenly weather there in the spring, the summer, the autumn, the fall, the winter–the hot sun and the heavy rain, the new green of spring and the fire-golden of fall: the farmers’ weather of Fresno, in which I lived and became a part of the human race.

 

—————-

 

Fresno’s native son and perhaps most famous Armenian, born into most humble circumstances, William Saroyan (August 31, 1908 – May 18, 1981) was one of the most prolific writers of the 1930s and 1940s, writing extensively about the Armenian immigrant life and actually using the Fresno community as the setting and characters for many of his works. Saroyan was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1940, the New York Drama Critics’ Circle award and, in 1943, he won the Academy Award for Best Story for the film adaptation of his novel The Human Comedy. Author Kurt Vonnegut has said that Saroyan was “the first and still the greatest of all the American minimalists.”

MY FAVORITE TOWN FRESNO, CALIFORNIA was originally published in the November 1996 issue of AGBU Magazine.

Go to: In Memoriam November 1996: AGBU Magazine, at: https://agbu.org/alex-manoogian-memoriam/my-favorite-town-fresno-california

© Copyright 1996. Printed by permission of the Stanford University Libraries.

For timelines and a list of Saroyan’s works, go to: https://williamsaroyanfoundation.org/literary

— Contributed by Christine Vartanian Datian, a native of Fresno and a graduate of California State University, Fresno. Her late grandparents, Simon and Hegina Vartanian emigrated from Bitlis, Turkey to Fresno in 1907 with members of their family. Christine’s father, Arthur Vartanian (born in Fresno in 1915), the youngest of five children, and her grandfather Simon (a master tailor) owned and operated Simon & Son Cleaners in downtown Fresno for over 50 years. Her father often talked about growing up in Fresno in the 1920s and 1930s (during the Great Depression), and about various old Armenian families of the time, including William Saroyan and his family. During Saroyan’s various trips back to Fresno in those days, he would often “drop by” to visit with old friends, including with Simon, to enjoy a cup of coffee, talk about Bitlis, their ancestral homeland, and discuss the news (and gossip) of the day. Saroyan made his second visit to his ancestral homeland of Armenia in May, 1964. “On the outskirts of the city, Saroyan was greeted with bouquets of freshly picked wildflowers from the mountains of Bitlis. Once in the city, he said he needed no guide because he knew it all by heart from the many times the city was described in his childhood. He shouted: ‘Bitlis, Bitlis, Bitlis.’ as they walked to the district of Tsapergor, he rejoiced in saying, ‘I know all of this. I know the old trees. I am a Bitlistsi! My father walked on these roads.’ He met the mayor; he smoked a cigarette made from Bitlis tobacco. An old man guided him to the vestiges of a stone house he insisted belonged to Saroyan’s own family. He was photographed before the ruined hearth. ‘It’s a good place to live forever, the people are good, the flowers good. It’s an unforgettable day.’” —  Professor Dickran Kouymjian in the Introduction to An Armenian Trilogy (1986). Professor Kouymjian is the California State University, Fresno, Armenian Studies Program, Emeritus. Christine is a regular contributor to the Recipes Section of The Armenian Mirror-Spectator Newspaper.

 

“Bitlis has a complex history, having been occupied by Muslim Arabs, Armenians, Byzantines, Persians, Mongols, Kurds, Ottomans, Russians, and finally modern Turks. Both sides of Saroyan’s family were from Bitlis. In fact, Armenak and Takoohi had the same last name, though they weren’t related by blood. The Saroyan roots ran deep there and in the whole region around Lake Van. For much of Saroyan’s life, Bitlis was legend, available only in stories from his elders. The reality of Bitlis was immaterial compared to the symbol it represented: the culture of his people and the tribe he could belong to with unconditional love.” – The Place of Places: Chapter 61, Bitlis, Fresno, Los Angeles, 1926 at: https://www.foreversaroyan.com/the-place-of-places-chapter-61-bitlis-fresno-los-angeles-1926

