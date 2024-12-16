In Memoriam: George Washington Haroutunian, Founding Member of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the US and Canada

STONEHAM, Mass. — George Washington Haroutunian of Stoneham passed away peacefully on December 8, at the age of 95. George was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts on February 22, 1929, to the late John and Rose (Dermenjian) Haroutunian. George grew up in Chelsea and graduated from Chelsea high school and later received an Associate’s degree in Criminal Law. After a short period of time, George enlisted in the United States Army and served overseas during the Korean Conflict. George became part of the Special Forces/Army Airborne, completing 44 tactical jumps during his time.

When George returned from overseas, he later became a full-time member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, stationed at Logan Airport in East Boston as the ranking Master Sergeant, personal equipment officer of the 102nd Fighter Wing, Air Combat Command. After a total of 33 years of service to his country, George retired and became an officer with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles and, once again, sought retirement from that position after several years of recognized employment.

George was a devoted and active member of Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cambridge for his entire life. He served as both Parish Council chairman and Diocesan delegate. He was a vital part of parish life and active in many different parish organizations, most notably the Men’s Club and Church Choir. George was honored as Parishioner of the Year for all his service to the church in 2000.

Additionally, George was past commander of the AMVETS Post 41 in Watertown. He was a member of Mt. Vernon-Galilean AF&AM Masonic Lodge in Melrose. He was active in the Knights of Vartan, Ararat Lodge #1 and was Past Sbarabed of Haik Lodge #37 in 1981.

He served as a member of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) East Coast District Committee and ardent supporter of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator. He used to help his father John to distribute the paper in Chelsea when he was 6 years old.

George was one of the founding board members of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada in 1969.