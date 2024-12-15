  TOP STORIES WEEK   50
 

Archbishop Magar Ashkarian
Archbishop Expresses Cautious Hope for Syria and Syrian-Armenians in Wake of Regime Overthrow

Alin K. Gregorian
WATERTOWN/ALEPPO — The incredibly swift end in December to the slow-churning, devastating, decade-long Syrian Civil War caught both Syrians and the rest of the world by surprise.

Ahmed al-Sharaa (nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Jolani), the leader of the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Shams (HTS), an Al Qaeda offshoot, led the surprising and winning push, which took Aleppo in late November, before charging on the capital Damascus, resulting in the swift fleeing of dictator Bashar al-Assad and his family to Moscow.

In an interview on Friday, December 13, Archbishop Magar Ashkarian, the leader of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Aleppo, known there as the Armenian Orthodox Church, offered some thoughts about what the Armenian community there is facing now.

Ashkarian was appointed as Pontifical Legate to the Armenian Prelacy in Syria by Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia in October 2022. Before that, he held several other positions, including director of the Christian Education Department of the Catholicosate, Patriarchal vicar for the Armenian Prelacy in Tehran and a pastor in Greece.

The archbishop noted that the community was shocked by the regime overthrow, fearing anarchy at first. However, he added, many in the community now have been reassured by the HTS leadership and are hopeful.

“Generally speaking, the situation in Aleppo is somehow bearable. In the beginning it was unimaginably horrible and scary, because it [the end to the regime] happened suddenly and unexpectedly,” he noted, adding the community worried it was “without protection and support [since] the army and governmental officers had abandoned their posts and left the city and within hours at night the opposition took the city under their control. Naturally some fled and those who remained were in great fear, because of the previous bitter experiences that they lived [through] years ago,” Ashkarian said. “But after few days we as community leaders, all 11 archbishops and bishops of the various Christian denominations, have met with the members of the group that overthrew the government, and they assured us that we should not worry about safety issues or assurance of our people. Presently the situation is much better, but the dominant uncertainty makes it difficult. We must all be patient because for this kind of situation to be brought back to its normal state or to be clear needs time, endurance and patience, specially when there is no 100-percent guarantee yet. But as Christians, we always hope and believe that the Lord is with us and know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him.”

Aleppo (Wikimedia image)

HTS, which supports an Islamic fundamentalist agenda, seems to be reassuring minority groups that they will enjoy the same sort of backing from them as the previous regime.

“They assured us that as Christian we should continue our daily lives as we used to without any worries and exercise our liturgies and church life in a normal manner,” Ashkarian said. “So we go to our churches, we celebrate Holy Masses, vespers and other ceremonies and live our faith freely. Although we hear from here and there that some minor disturbances are happening, but those are personal things and we should not generalize, and immediately if needed are being taken care of.”

He stressed the post-coup situation is still evolving and “the final image of the coming government” has yet to come into view. He noted, “We worry, of course, and patiently wait, hoping for a better future.”

While he welcomed the assurances, Aleppo and the rest of Syrian citizens, including Armenians, continue to face many challenges, “concerning healthcare, hospitalization, medicine, salary issues, social and everyday life struggle, economic and others things such as electricity, water and internet connection and communication difficulties.”

Again, he added, the new regime has assured the Armenian minority that “very soon we will see improvement regarding many of the above-mentioned aspects.”

It is not entirely clear how many Armenians remain in Aleppo, the country’s second largest city, which for decades had been mostly Armenian. According to figures from Armenia’s Ministry of Diaspora from 2010, there were 100,000 Armenians in the city at that time.

Archbishop Magar Ashkarian

Archbishop Ashkarian said he could not offer exact figures now because he did not have the data from the Armenian Catholic and Armenian Evangelical churches. “Before the war we used to count more than around 80,000 Armenians in Aleppo alone, but unfortunately at present time we are in between 17,000 to 20,000,” he added.

As in many other Middle Eastern countries, Armenians enjoyed government protection in Syria.

“Well, we have always been law-abiding citizens. During the Assad regime, the rights of the people including the minorities as citizens, regardless their religious and ethnic differences, were safely preserved under the constitution of the country. At present time, as I said previously, because of the uncertainty and the precedent bitter experience, they are not fully convinced of the current situation and they fear and worry, of course. But we hope that gradually the situation and the pressing atmosphere will change and the coming days will bring much more good news and hopefully the Christians as citizens will continue to enjoy their full rights as it was previously,” the archbishop explained.

He also expressed hope that many who had fled the civil war will return to Aleppo.

He continued, “Christians have always been if not the most but one of the most important elements of Syrian history, society and reality, that always played a pivotal role in its development, renaissance and construction, on every level,” Ashkarian noted. “I am confident by the grace of God and through His promises given to His children, truth and justice will prevail and the peace that we anxiously long for will be established. Time will reveal the truth and when things change towards better life, I am sure not only many, but thousands will return back to their homes.”

Asked what the Aleppo community needs from the diaspora, Archbishop Ashkarian pointed to both the spiritual and physical planes.

“We need your prayers — nonstop prayers — and financial support in this critical time of need,” he said, adding that Western powers can “start by practically [offering] support to the Christians by playing a pivotal role in regard of constructive diplomacy and policy, by helping to end the violence and corruption, taking away all the sanctions and helping the people to benefit from the country’s natural resources and richness.”

This is not the first time the archbishop has asked for the removal of sanctions as a way to help the country; he first did so in February 2024, saying that they have caused much suffering.

Ashkarian added that the Armenian Church will continue to help flock members. “We will continue to teach, protect and lead [our] children towards truth, justice and right, and will stand with [our] people supporting and providing them in their spiritual, physical and social needs,” he said.

He then made his plea for peace.

“I pray and wish that God Almighty pours upon us abundantly his divine and heavenly grace, blessings and goods and give the world leaders the wisdom to work and strive for real peace and justice, in order to make the world a better place for everyone to live in with love, respect and understanding. With much gratitude and Christian love I greet you all and wish you all, although early, but with joyful heart Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he concluded.

Many groups are raising money for Syrian Armenians, including the AGBU, the Armenian Missionary Association of America, the International Rescue Committee and the Armenian Relief Society. To learn more, visit their websites.

Syria
