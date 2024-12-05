Anti-Government Forces Overtake Most of Aleppo, as Armenian Non-Military Contingent Leaves

ALEPPO, Syria (Combined Sources) — In the past week rebels have taken control of the majority of Aleppo, and in the ensuing unrest, the body count is rising, including an Armenian dentist, who was shot and killed, according to the local Kantsasar Armenian-language newspaper. Yervand Arslanian, 66, was killed by a sniper while he was trying to leave Aleppo. He was taken to a hospital in Hama, but could not survive his injuries.
According to the UK-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), one rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, had led the attack on Syria’s second largest city.
At least 277 people have been killed since the offensive started on November 30, the BBC reported.
Syrian authorities closed the Aleppo airport and all roads leading into the city on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing military sources.
Robert Ford, who was the last U.S. ambassador to Syria, said the attack showed that Syrian government forces are “extremely weak,” the Associated Press reported. In some cases, he said, they appear to have “almost been routed,” he said.
Video posted on a channel affiliated with the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) appears to show rebel fighters in vehicles inside the city. BBC Verify has geolocated the footage to a western suburb of Aleppo.