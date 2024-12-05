Anti-Government Forces Overtake Most of Aleppo, as Armenian Non-Military Contingent Leaves

“There is approximately 12-14 hours of electricity a day,” she said, adding that most shops are still open while local schools remain closed.

In Boghigian’s words, the city has been rocked by airstrikes but there is no fighting in residential areas. One such strike, apparently carried out by Russian or Syrian government warplanes, blew out the windows of her apartment.

In Yerevan, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs said, meanwhile, that evacuating Aleppo Armenians to Armenia is impossible in these circumstances.

“Right now, even [Syrian] government forces have no access to Aleppo, and the possibility of evacuation is almost non-existent,” said Hovannes Aleksanian, a spokeswoman for the Armenian government agency.

Aleksanian added that Yerevan will respond if the Armenian Embassy in Damascus and the Syrian government “see such a possibility at some point.”

Armenia also had a consulate in Aleppo until the rebel takeover. According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the consul, Ara Avetisian, traveled to Damascus on November 26, the day before the lightning offensive launched by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and was unable to return to Aleppo due to the fighting.

Just as the Turkish-backed rebels entered the city on Friday, the Armenian military evacuated a small contingent of its sappers, medics and other noncombat personnel deployed in and around Aleppo since 2019.

The Armenian military evacuated its small non-combat contingent from Aleppo late on Friday, November 29, as Islamist rebels entered the city.

“This escalation made it impossible for the Armenian humanitarian demining and medical team, which has been conducting its mission in the Aleppo region since 2019, to continue its activities,” read a statement released by the Defense Ministry in Yerevan earlier in the day.

“In light of these developments, a decision was made to temporarily suspend the team’s operations in Aleppo,” the statement said, adding that the Armenian military personnel were flown back to Armenia the previous night.

Yerevan deployed, with Russia’s support and encouragement, more than 80 demining specialists, army medics and other servicemen tasked with protecting them to the Aleppo region in 2019, prompting criticism from the United States. It did not end this “humanitarian” mission during and after the 2020 war with Azerbaijan that resulted in serious security challenges to Armenia.

Armenia was one of the few countries that did not cut ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and maintained functioning diplomatic missions in Damascus and Aleppo throughout the civil war.

Upon its deployment in 2019, the Defense Ministry said that the mission would operate exclusively in regions devoid of military operations.

The ministry cited several UN General Assembly resolutions regarding Syria, a written request by Syrian authorities, and Aleppo’s Armenian community as the driving factors behind the mission.

The logistics of the mission were announced to be carried out with assistance from Russia, the Syrian regime’s biggest ally.

Russia’s then-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu praised Armenia’s decision to send the mission, saying that Armenia was “the first to respond to our calls to help the Syrian people.”

According to Armenian officials, Ankara recruited thousands of Syrian mercenaries in Idlib and sent them to fight on Azerbaijan’s side in the Nagorno-Karabakh war that broke out in September 2020. The Armenian claims were backed by France and, implicitly, Russia.

Also, multiple reports by Western media quoted members of Islamist groups in the rebel-held province as saying in September and October 2020 that they are deploying to Azerbaijan in coordination with the Turkish government. Turkey and Azerbaijan denied the presence of any foreign mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army ranks.

Two Syrian men were captured by Karabakh Armenian forces during the fighting. An Armenian court sentenced them to life imprisonment in May 2021.

(Material from Kantsasar, Azatutyun, News.am, Armenpress and OC Media were used to compile this report.)