Bishop Mesrop Urges President to Help Free Artsakh Detainees

NEW YORK — Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on February 27 asking for his administration’s support and aid in freeing the Armenian detainees and prisoners of the Artsakh war currently held in illegal captivity by Azerbaijan.
Read the text of his letter below.
Dear Mr. President:
Greetings to you in the Name of Jesus Christ, as our world prepares for Easter and the celebration of our Lord’s resurrection.
Mr. President, I am writing to you as a bishop of the Armenian Church of America, as the head of its Eastern Diocese headquartered in New York City, and as the spiritual leader of faithful Armenian Americans across this blessed country.
We wish to voice our deep concern over a grave injustice currently taking place on the international scene. We seek your counsel in enlisting the aid of the Trump administration in ameliorating the situation.