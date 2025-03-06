Despite Signing of Strategic Partnership Pact, US Halts Projects in Armenia

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

YEREVAN — Within a day, Armenia has announced that two planned activities with the US did not take place or were halted. The news came as the US has begun sweeping cuts to its foreign aid programs.

On Thursday, February 27, the Deputy Chair of the Armenian State Revenue Committee (SRC), Rafael Gevorgyan told Armenpress that the planned visit of the US Customs and Border Protection team to Armenia “did not take place.”

Armenpress noted that the SRC did not provide any additional details about the visit, “conditioned by [the fact] that the team has not yet arrived in Armenia.”

The visit was announced by former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the day the Strategic Partnership with Armenia was signed in January. Blinken elaborated that the visit would take place “in the coming weeks,” for the group to work with their Armenian counterparts “on border security capacity building, strengthening security cooperation.”

The announcement came as Russian border guards were withdrawn in 2024 from several locations in Armenia amid Yerevan’s deteriorating relations with the Kremlin.