How Gen Z Is Using TikTok to Save Western Armenian

By Ella Chakarian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
Anelga Hajjar started posting videos on TikTok feeling the way most people do — like she was just talking into the void. In Chicago, where she works as an actor and writer, Hajjar, 23, said the majority of Armenians around her speak Eastern Armenian. She said she struggles to find other Western Armenian speakers herself. So, she turned to social media.
“I just wanted to have a space where I myself could speak Armenian, because there’s no one here I can speak Armenian [with],” said Hajjar.
Hajjar is part of what seems to be a growing movement on social media, one where young Armenians in the diaspora are bringing Western Armenian to the digital sphere. It’s an effort to conserve the dialect, which UNESCO has classified as “vulnerable“ in its World Atlas of Languages. U.S. Census data from 2023 says that there are 244,896 Armenian speakers in the United States, but doesn’t make a dialectical distinction between Eastern or Western Armenian. A reliable number of remaining Western Armenian speakers in the U.S. is unclear.
“My intention was to create a tool of preservation and improve my own Armenian,” said Hajjar, whose TikTok account has more than 2,500 followers. “Not only is the language endangered, but the places where it’s being spoken have such existential threats posed on them constantly, like in Lebanon and Syria.”