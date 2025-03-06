Armenian American Veterans of Greater Boston Offer University Student Scholarships

WATERTOWN — The Armenian American Veterans of Greater Boston (AAVGB), formerly known as the Paul S. Marsoubian Amvets Post 41, Watertown, MA, in partnership with the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for the 2025-2026 academic year. Scholarships of up to $5,000 for undergraduate students and an additional $5,000 for graduate students are available. Eligible applicants include children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of AAVGB members, including deceased members who were in good standing.

The application deadline is April 30, 2025, and the award notification date is on or before May 31, 2025.

To request a scholarship application, contact C. George Elanjian, Chairman of the AAVGB/AGBU Scholarship Committee (16 Independence Dr., Woburn, MA 01801; cell: 781-888-2227; Fax: 781-935-6036; Email: cgelanjian@yahoo.com).

Supporting Future Generations through Education and Charity

In 2024, the AAVGB/AGBU awarded $35,000 in scholarships to seven undergraduate and graduate students. Since the establishment of the AAVGB/AGBU New York Endowment Fund in August 2017, a total of $397,500 has been awarded to students pursuing higher education.

“These scholarships reflect our dedication to supporting the educational pursuits of our members’ families, ensuring that the legacy of service and community continues,” said Elanjian.