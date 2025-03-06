  TOP STORIES WEEK   10
 

Armenian American Veterans of Greater Boston Offer University Student Scholarships

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WATERTOWN — The Armenian American Veterans of Greater Boston (AAVGB), formerly known as the Paul S. Marsoubian Amvets Post 41, Watertown, MA, in partnership with the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for the 2025-2026 academic year. Scholarships of up to $5,000 for undergraduate students and an additional $5,000 for graduate students are available. Eligible applicants include children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of AAVGB members, including deceased members who were in good standing.

The application deadline is April 30, 2025, and the award notification date is on or before May 31, 2025.

From left, George Elanjian, Scholarships, Edward Derkazarian, Secretary, John Sahagian, Treasurer, George Haroutunian, Commander all of the Executive Committee of the Armenian American Veterans of Greater Boston

To request a scholarship application, contact C. George Elanjian, Chairman of the AAVGB/AGBU Scholarship Committee (16 Independence Dr., Woburn, MA 01801; cell: 781-888-2227; Fax: 781-935-6036; Email: cgelanjian@yahoo.com).

Supporting Future Generations through Education and Charity

In 2024, the AAVGB/AGBU awarded $35,000 in scholarships to seven undergraduate and graduate students. Since the establishment of the AAVGB/AGBU New York Endowment Fund in August 2017, a total of $397,500 has been awarded to students pursuing higher education.

“These scholarships reflect our dedication to supporting the educational pursuits of our members’ families, ensuring that the legacy of service and community continues,” said Elanjian.

Since its inception, the AAVGB has had 408 total members listed, including past and present. Currently, the organization has 18 active members. To ensure the continuation of scholarship awards in the future, the AAVGB has an agreement with AGBU NY to replenish the scholarship fund annually through interest earned from the endowment. AGBU New England will continue to advertise and administer scholarships for eligible applicants, keeping AAVGB members informed of opportunities. A database with the names of past members of Amvets Post 41, will be established to verify family members who apply for scholarships. College scholarships is just one of the organizations philanthropic purposes.

The AAVGB’s mission extends beyond education. Since its founding, the organization has provided financial support to a wide range of Armenian and veteran-related causes. To date, these charitable contributions will total over $400,000, in addition to the $397,500 in scholarship awards to date.

Major contributions have supported organizations such as: Armenian Heritage Park, St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES), National Association of Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), Society of Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR), Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR), Orphans of Armenian Veterans Killed, Armenian Relief Fund (ARF), Tufankjian Fund, Project Save, Karabagh Fund, Armenian Tree Project (ATP), Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Watertown High School Armenian Students Fund, and Cancer Research for Armenian Children.

These contributions reflect AAVGB’s enduring commitment to supporting the Armenian community and honoring its members’ legacy.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
