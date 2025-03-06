Steve Kurkjian to Be Inducted into New England Newspaper Hall of Fame

WOBURN, Mass. — The New England Newspaper and Press Association announced that four New England journalists, including Steve Kurkjian of the Boston Globe, will be inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame on March 28 in Portland, Maine, recognizing the most outstanding newspaper professionals from throughout the six-state region and their extraordinary contributions to the industry.

More than 100 individuals have been singled out over the past 25 years for their extraordinary contributions to their newspaper, the news industry, and their communities.

The Hall of Fame awards will be presented at a celebratory dinner as part of the annual convention of the New England Newspaper and Press Association on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Portland Regency Hotel, Portland, ME. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

The association writes that Kurkjian, a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner, made major contributions to investigative reporting, most notably with the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team. He helped expose corruption in Somerville City Hall and political dealings in the MBTA, earning his first two Pulitzers. His role in uncovering the clergy abuse scandal in the Catholic Church further cemented his legacy. His leadership as the Globe’s Washington Bureau Chief and his impactful reporting on a range of topics, from municipal bond dealings to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum art theft, showcased his versatility. Beyond his reporting, Steve mentored generations of journalists, instilling values of integrity, thoroughness, and humanity in the newsroom. His continued work in retirement, including his book on the Gardner theft and consulting for a Netflix series, attests to his ongoing dedication to journalism.

The association concludes: “But all of this doesn’t capture Steve’s most important contribution to our field. He is not only a legendary reporter but a beloved mentor and friend. He served as an example for hundreds and hundreds of reporters and editors, showing them that you can be a good person, a kind and caring person, and still be a hard-nosed, take-no-prisoners accountability journalist of the highest order.”

The other three 2025 honorees are Paul Pronovost of the Cape Cod Times and Naomi Schalit and John Christie of the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting.