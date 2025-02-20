Mary Markarian’s Namourah Dessert Infused with Rose Water

Simple Syrup:

2 cups sugar

1 cup water

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Sadaf Orange Blossom Water

Preparation:

First prepare the simple syrup by dissolving water and sugar in a small pot over medium heat. Bring to a boil for about 10 minutes, stirring. Add the lemon juice and orange blossom water, and stir. Turn heat off and allow to cool to room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Use a 13-inch circular pan for this recipe, or a square one. Add the tahini and baste the pan to prevent the cake from sticking. In a bowl, combine the semolina, sugar, yogurt, baking powder, orange blossom water, butter, and stir together to combine. You can use a rubber spatula or your hands. The mixture will be pretty dry, not like your average cake batter.

Spread the semolina mixture into the prepared baking dish and flatten with your hands. Let sit for about 20 minutes. Cut into squares or diamond shapes, and top with the almonds, if using. Bake until golden brown, for about 40 minutes. (Do not overbake it – overbaking as with any dessert will dry it out, so keep an eye on it and take it out of the oven as soon as it is golden brown and solid in the middle.)

Remove from the oven, re-score the squares, and pour the cooled syrup over the entire dish. The syrup will be completely absorbed into the cake. Let cool completely and serve.

Learn more about Mary Markarian at:

https://www.instagram.com/mimosas_and_samosas

@mimosas_and_samosas | @maryandshalini

https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/mamamaryskitchen

For this recipe, go to: https://www.sadaf.com/blogs/recipes/namourah-dessert-infused-with-rose-water

See Mary’s Armenian Meatball Soup at: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10158830782515794&id=284103605793&set=a.301637150793

See: https://theeleganteconomist.com/2019/06/06/namoura/

Serving size: 12-15 pieces

Sadaf Foods has been a family business since 1982 when two brothers immigrated to Los Angeles from Iran. Once settled, they began to long for the comforting and familiar aromas and tastes of home. They found it challenging to locate traditional Middle Eastern ingredients in American supermarkets. To address this, the brothers founded Sadaf, aiming to help the community experience a taste of home in their kitchens. Founded and headquartered in Los Angeles, and trademark registered worldwide, Sadaf started with just three people and 17 products. However, the brothers persisted in sourcing and importing the highest quality ingredients and specialty foods from various Mediterranean cuisines and countries.

“At the heart of Sadaf Foods lies a journey of resilience, culture, and the enduring bonds of family. Born from the dreams of two Iranian brothers who embarked on a new life in Los Angeles, Sadaf Foods has become more than just a brand; it’s a vibrant testament to the power of heritage and the universal language of food.”

“From its humble beginnings, Sadaf Foods has blossomed into a flourishing enterprise, yet our growth has always been anchored in the values of family, quality, and integrity. Each product on our shelves carries a story of tradition, carefully selected to ensure authenticity and excellence. Our expansion from a small operation to a brand that serves communities nationwide is a reflection of our commitment to these principles and our dedication to bringing people together through the love of food. Today, Sadaf employs over 100 people, leading numerous divisions that support more than 1000+ Sadaf brand products distributed nationwide. It imports products from over 15 countries worldwide, with the mission to connect cultures through delicious and authentic food.”

For Sadaf products, go to: https://www.sadaf.com/collections/all

For Sadaf recipes, go to: https://www.sadaf.com/blogs/recipes

See: “A Taste of Persia: The markets of Pico-Robertson bring the flavor of home to LA’s Persian Jewish community—including those who’ve never been to Iran”: https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/community/articles/taste-of-persia

See: “12 Essential Middle Eastern Ingredients and Where to Buy Them Online”: https://www.bonappetit.com/gallery/middle-eastern-ingredients

Courtesy https://www.sadaf.com/

Contact:

Sadaf Foods

2828 S. Alameda Street

Los Angeles, CA 90058

Tel: (323) 234-6666

Fax: (323) 234-2447

Email: info@sadaf.com

Shop by category: https://www.sadaf.com/pages/products

Connect at: https://www.facebook.com/Sadaffoods/

“Sadaf Foods has successfully bridged the gap between traditional Persian cuisine and the modern American kitchen. By offering a comprehensive range of cooking essentials, ready-to-eat meals, and snacks, Sadaf has made it incredibly easy for anyone to explore and enjoy the rich flavors of Persian cooking. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a curious foodie, we invite you to discover the joy of Persian culinary delights, bringing the essence of rich culinary tradition to your home. Sadaf’s quality spices are sourced from all over the world in order to find and bring you bright, aromatic, and authentic flavors. Enjoy the unique flavors of the world to create delicious and authentic foods and meals for you and your family.”

Copyright ©2024. Soofer Co., Inc. Sadaf is a Registered Trademark of Soofer Co., Inc.