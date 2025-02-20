2024–2025 Young Aurora Finalists Announced

WASHINGTON — The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, in partnership with United World Colleges International (UWC), Teach for All and the African Leadership Academy, has announced the three finalists for the 2024–2025 Young Aurora competition: UWC Adriatic (Italy), UWC Dilijan (Armenia), and UWC Mahindra College (India). Launched in 2017, this annual competition empowers young changemakers to develop innovative solutions for humanitarian challenges impacting their local communities. The winner will be announced in March.

Each year, student teams taking part in Young Aurora submit proposals for projects that respond to local humanitarian challenges and compete for a $10,000 grant to bring their ideas to life. Young Aurora’s three finalists present their ideas to a panel of distinguished humanitarians, entrepreneurs, and global leaders, who provide personalized feedback and support to help students refine their proposals.

Previous winning projects have included Enlightenment (2023–2024) from UWC Changshu China, which aims to empower rural youth from underprivileged backgrounds by providing them with resources and support to pursue their aspirations; Combili (2022–2023) by UWC Dilijan, which addresses the lack of effective and sustainable bio-waste disposal systems in Yerevan and other cities by creating small ‘urban garden’ models run by local children; Seed of Hope (2021) by Waterford Kamhlaba UWC of Southern Africa, designed to empower young people at Malindza refugee camp in Eswatini through the creation of a youth hub; and Beehive Divide (2020) by a team of students from UWC East Africa, who constructed a beehive fence to address the human-elephant conflict in Sanya Hoyee village, Tanzania.

First-time panelist Robert Bob Okello, the Founder and CEO of Ugandan education technology company Maarifasasa Limited, reflected on his experience with Young Aurora: “Judging the Young Aurora submissions was an incredibly humbling and inspiring experience. The quality of the projects and the thoughtfulness behind each proposal reflect the power of young minds to drive positive change in the world. It’s heartening to see such innovative and sustainable approaches to tackling real-world challenges, and I have no doubt that these students will continue to make a profound difference in their communities and beyond.”

The 2024-2025 finalists were selected from 19 submissions across UWC schools and colleges, as well as the African Leadership Academy. Their proposals offer innovative solutions to local challenges identified by students, including support for migrant children in building community and confidence, enhancing home insulation and rural and underserved communities, and mitigating health risks associated with traditional cookstoves.

As the teams approach the competition’s finale next month, they are diligently refining their presentations, with the aim of securing funds from Aurora that will allow them to bring their impactful initiatives to life.