Maine ‘Office of New Americans’ Director Faces Backlash, Calls for Resignation Over Anti-Armenian Social Media Posts

By Edward Tomic
PORTLAND (Maine Wire) — Several members of Maine’s Armenian community are calling for the resignation of the director of the Maine Office of New Americans (ONA) due to his history of making anti-Armenian comments on social media.
Tarlan Ahmadov was appointed by Gov. Janet Mills as ONA director in December 2024. Ahmadov previously served as the director of the Division of Programs at Maine Department of Labor’s Bureau of Employment Services, and as the state refugee coordinator with Catholic Charities Maine.
ONA, the state migrant resettlement office, was initially put forward in an executive order by Gov. Mills in August 2023. Mills directed the Governor’s Office of Policy, Innovation and the Future (GOPIF) to develop a plan to create the ONA, as part of a nationwide network of similar state resettlement offices.
Although a standalone bill to create the office sponsored by Ahmadov’s longtime friend, Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland), failed to pass during the last legislative session, on the final day of the session Democratic lawmakers attached just over $300,000 to fund the creation of the ONA to the budget, which was passed on a party line vote.
Ahmadov, himself an immigrant to Maine from Azerbaijan, is also the founder of the Azerbaijan Society of Maine, and comments extensively on Azeri geopolitical issues on his X profile, where he posts under the handle “Falcon.”