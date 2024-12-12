  TOP STORIES WEEK   50
 

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan at the Pentagon, Washington, December 5, 2024.
Armenia & Karabakh

US, Armenian Defense Chiefs Discuss ‘Strategic Partnership’

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
48
0

WASHINGTON (Azatutyun) — US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan what he described as “strategic partnership” between their countries during talks held in Washington late on Thursday, December 5.

Austin said after the talks that he welcomed Papikyan to the Pentagon to “reaffirm our shared goal of peace in the South Caucasus.”

“We also discussed our growing strategic partnership through training and exercises, military education, and capacity-building,” he wrote on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder issued a similar readout of the meeting. He noted that it was “the first such meeting in two decades.”

In a statement released on Friday morning, Papikyan said he “highlighted the priority areas” of growing US-Armenian military cooperation. He said they include “transforming” Armenia’s armed forces and enhancing their interoperability with the US military through military training and education and joint exercises.

“The meeting also addressed international and regional security issues,” the statement added without elaborating.

The top generals of the two nations also met in Washington in October. General CQ Brown, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, praised growing US-Armenian military ties and called for countering Russia’s “malign influence in the region.”

In July, US and Armenian troops held a joint exercise in Armenia for the second time in less than a year. They practiced a joint peacekeeping operation in the presence of three US generals who arrived in the South Caucasus country on the occasion.

Russia denounced the drills, saying they will deal another blow to Russian-Armenian military ties and put Armenia’s security at greater risk. The US State Department announced, meanwhile, that it will soon appoint a resident adviser to the Armenian Defense Ministry in line with an ongoing “upgrade of US-Armenia relations to strategic partnership.”

As part of his efforts to reorient Armenia towards the West, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan froze earlier this year his country’s membership in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Pashinyan again indicated on Wednesday that Yerevan will eventually leave the military alliance altogether. Senior Russian officials have repeatedly said in recent months that Western powers cannot offer any viable alternatives to Armenia’s security and economic development.

So far the United States has signaled no plans to provide Armenia with weapons or other significant military support. Papikyan did not say whether he discussed the possibility of US arms supplies during the talks with Austin.

On December 4, Papikyan met in Washington with senior executives of Milliken & Company, a US manufacturer of protective textiles, specialty chemicals and floor covering. The Armenian Defense Ministry said they explored “potential cooperation in the development of new uniforms for the Armenian Armed Forces.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
