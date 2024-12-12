Pashinyan Meets with Macron, Trump at Notre Dame Opening

PARIS (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris provided a good opportunity to interact with US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday, December 8.

Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, attended the reopening ceremony of Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris.

The event was attended by Macron, Trump, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Croatian President Zoran Milanović, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and leaders of other countries and heads of government.

Macron delivered a speech during the event, in which he touched upon the restoration work of Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris and emphasized the importance of the reopening of the cathedral for his country and people. Next, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris performed a church service.

The high-ranking guests toured Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. In the evening, Pashinyan and his wife participated in the official dinner hosted by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace for the Heads of State and Government participating in the reopening ceremony of Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris.