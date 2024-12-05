Armenian Government Plans Shorter Military Service

By Susan Badalian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia’s political leadership has unveiled plans to shorten compulsory military service in the country by 2027, prompting serious national security concerns from the opposition.

They are part of a Defense Ministry “concept” of reforming the Armenian army which was recently approved by the National Security Council. The document does not specify the reduction in the length of the military duty that has long been set at 24 months.

It says that the ministry will offset the resulting drop in the number of conscripts under arms by recruiting more contract soldiers. This is supposed to be done through an existing program that gives conscripts the option of signing a five-year contract with the Armenian military after only six months of service.

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan touted the scheme as a success when he spoke in the Armenian parliament earlier this month. Papikyan said that “numerous young men are becoming part of our professional army” in this way. He said they are attracted by higher wages offered by the military.

Leonid Nersisyan, a military analyst with the APRI Armenia think-tank, said the Defense Ministry will need to recruit at least 6,500 more contract soldiers if it shortens compulsory service by just six months. He questioned his ability to do that.