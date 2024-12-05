  TOP STORIES WEEK   49
 

Armenia & Karabakh

Armenian Government Plans Shorter Military Service

By Susan Badalian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia’s political leadership has unveiled plans to shorten compulsory military service in the country by 2027, prompting serious national security concerns from the opposition.

They are part of a Defense Ministry “concept” of reforming the Armenian army which was recently approved by the National Security Council. The document does not specify the reduction in the length of the military duty that has long been set at 24 months.

It says that the ministry will offset the resulting drop in the number of conscripts under arms by recruiting more contract soldiers. This is supposed to be done through an existing program that gives conscripts the option of signing a five-year contract with the Armenian military after only six months of service.

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan touted the scheme as a success when he spoke in the Armenian parliament earlier this month. Papikyan said that “numerous young men are becoming part of our professional army” in this way. He said they are attracted by higher wages offered by the military.

Leonid Nersisyan, a military analyst with the APRI Armenia think-tank, said the Defense Ministry will need to recruit at least 6,500 more contract soldiers if it shortens compulsory service by just six months. He questioned his ability to do that.

“I will be pleasantly surprised if that works out,” Nersisyan told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on November 29.

Tigran Abrahamian, an opposition lawmaker with a defense background, criticized the planned measure, saying that it is reckless given Armenia’s current shortage of military personnel and the lingering risk of another war with Azerbaijan. He accused Papikyan of grossly exaggerating recent years’ pay increases for contract soldiers.

Abrahamian suggested that the promised shorter service is designed to earn Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party more voters in the next general elections due in June 2026.

Pashinyan had already pledged to gradually make Armenia’s conscription-based army fully “professional” in the run-up to the last elections in 2021. He set no time frames for that transition.

Abrahamian claimed that Pashinyan may also be bowing to Azerbaijan’s demands for a downsizing of the army made during ongoing negotiations on an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.

Senior Azerbaijani officials regularly state that Armenia’s “militarization” is one of the obstacles to such a deal. One of them called in September for “restrictions” to be placed on the Armenian armed forces.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Azerbaijan’s own military buildup has continued even after the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku plans to spend $4.9 billion on defense and national security next year. Armenia’s 2025 defense budget is projected at $1.7 billion.

 

