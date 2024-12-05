Armenia Fund USA Announces $7.7 Million Raised at the 27th Annual Thanksgiving Day Telethon

LOS ANGELES — Armenia Fund’s 27th Annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon showcased vital programs successfully accomplished in Armenia over the past year. From housing for the displaced families, to hospitals in border villages, youth assistance centers and athletic and mental health programs for the wounded soldiers, Armenia Fund was able to help alleviate the hardships endured by the most vulnerable in the homeland.

Through a year-round sustained fundraising effort culminating in the annual Thanksgiving Day Telethon, Armenia Fund generated over $7.7 million in 2024, to fund the programs that will change lives, bring hope and transform communities. In 2025, Armenia Fund is committed to expanding its efforts in key areas, including educational opportunities for the youth, preservation of Armenian cultural heritage, improved health services, and the development of athletic programs. The Artsakh Cultural Center in Gyumri, will be Armenia Fund’s 2025 flagship project where artisans specializing in the traditional art of Artsakh carpet-weaving will live, work and exhibit their work in a lively community environment.

“On behalf of Armenia Fund, I am deeply grateful to all those who contributed throughout the year and during the telethon to support the vital work we do in Armenia,” said Maria Mehranian, President of Armenia Fund. “The funds raised will directly impact the lives of countless Armenians, helping provide critical resources to build a brighter future. While we continue to celebrate our past successes, in the coming year, we will expand our efforts on new initiatives focused on the key areas of education, arts and culture, health and athletics in Armenia. The continued support of our community is vital as we work to strengthen Armenia’s future” said Mehranian.

The telethon, broadcast live on November 28, was streamed globally on Armenia Fund’s website and aired on platforms including YouTube (ArmeniaFundUS), First Channel America (H1), Horizon TV, AABC TV, Facebook, X and Instagram. Notable civic leaders and television personalities, including longtime telethon supporters Kev Orkian and Ellina Abovian, participated, energizing the program and celebrating the unwavering commitment of Armenian-Americans to the betterment of Armenia.

The telethon remains a crucial part of Armenia Fund’s annual fundraising efforts. While the event has concluded, donations are welcome year-round through the Armenia Fund website, where supporters can contribute to ongoing relief and development projects in Armenia.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.armeniafund.org.