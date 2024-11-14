  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

Martin Eskijian

Martin Eskijian Honored with 2024 ASCE Harbor and Coastal Engineering Award

Christine Vartanian Datian
LOS ANGELES — Martin Eskijian has been selected by the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Coasts, Oceans, Ports and Rivers Institute (COPRI) to receive the 2024 John G. Moffatt-Frank E. Nichol Harbor and Coastal Engineering Award for his advancement of seismic design, behavior, and performance of lifeline marine structures, and the co-development of ASCE-COPRI’s Port Certificate Program curriculum.

Eskijian was one of the instructors of the Port Certificate Program, and helped create the program. His 50-plus year career reflects a great passion for continuously improving standards and practices, mentoring young professionals, and giving back to the engineering and coastal community that has given him so many opportunities. The John G. Moffatt–Frank E. Nichol Harbor and Coastal Engineering Award recognizes new ideas and concepts that can be efficiently implemented to expand the engineering or construction techniques available for harbor and coastal projects. The award was presented to Eskijian in September at the International Conference on Coastal Engineering in Rome, Italy.

Eskijian worked as an engineer for 41 years, specializing in structural dynamics, reservoir engineering, and structural engineering/code development for marine oil and LNG terminals. He earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering, an M.S. in Applied Mechanics, an Engineer Degree in Civil Engineering, and an M.S. in Petroleum Engineering, from the University of Southern California.

He began his career in 1970 with Bechtel Power Corporation, and was involved in seismic analysis of nuclear power containment structures and conventional steel and concrete analysis/design for power plants. After 7 years, he moved to the Aerospace Corporation, as a member of the technical staff, and was involved in nonlinear dynamics for nuclear weapons effects, and satellite dynamics. For next 28 years, Eskijian worked for the California State Lands Commission, as a petroleum reservoir engineer, and then as a civil/structural engineer for offshore platforms, and later on as the leader of a group focused on marine oil terminals. Eskijian is responsible for Chapter 31F of the California Building Code “Marine Oil Terminals,” commonly known as “MOTEMS.”

Eskijian retired from state service in December 2011 and has taught graduate classes at the University of Southern California, the University of California, San Diego and California Baptist University, on the subject of marine structures. He currently serves as the chairman of the Lifeline Subcommittee of California’s Strong Motion Instrumentation Program and as the US alternative to the PIANC WG 153, “Recommendations for the Design and Assessment of Marine Oil and Petrochemical Terminals,” which was published in 2016.

He also taught numerical analysis for a new graduate program in earthquake engineering at the American University of Armenia in 1992. Two of his students who are now in California have doctorates and are helping to raise the current structural standards in Armenia.

Eskijian is a registered civil engineer in California, a registered petroleum engineer in Texas and a retired Diplomate of ASCE/COPRI and works as a consultant.

The Ararat-Eskijian Museum

Eskijian is the chairman of the Ararat-Eskijian Museum (AEM) and Research Center in Mission Hills. The Ararat-Eskijian Museum was founded in June 1985 by his father, Armenian Genocide survivor Luther Eskijian, and includes a unique collection of Armenian artifacts as well as books and materials about the Armenian Genocide. This historic landmark is part of the Ararat Home of Los Angeles. His vision was to create an Armenian museum telling the Armenian story through artifacts, art, maps, books, coins and other heirlooms. He began with his own private collection, opening the door for others to donate as well. He raised the funds for the construction of the church and the Museum, supervised the project even into his late 70s, and was involved in much of the growth of the Museum for many years.

Luther Eskijian was a World War II veteran, designing hospitals for the troops as cities were liberated. He is known for outstanding community service, including the design of many churches, without charge, Rotary, the Armenian Missionary Association of America, and his years of service to the Armenian and American communities.

Luther Eskijian with his wife Anne

The museum is a cultural and educational center where scholars, artists, writers, and community leaders can present current and historical subjects related to the Armenian people, as well as Armenian Genocide education. AEM prides itself on its vast collection of over 6,000 primary and secondary sources including books, journals, periodicals, magazines and films dealing with subjects related to Armenian studies within its three libraries. The Onnik Kouyoumjian Research Library, the Vahakn N. Dadrian Research Library and the Harold Mgrublian Library are available to visitors during regular hours.

AEM’s two archival rooms house digitized documents, photos, articles, newspapers and other sources from the collections of Dr. Vahakn N. Dadrian, Professor Robert Hewsen, Richard Demirjian (Armenian-American military collection) and Rev. Hovhanness Eskijian (Armenian humanitarian efforts 1915-1916). These archival rooms are available to academic researchers and other interested parties by appointment.

The Armenian Genocide Research Program (AGRP) was established within The Promise Armenian Institute at UCLA in early 2022. Led by Taner Akçam, Ph.D., the AGRP engages in research and scholarly activities pertaining to the study of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire during the early 20th century.  In advancing its mission to collect, preserve and promote Armenian culture and history, Ararat-Eskijian Museum also serves as a center of living culture and education. Events such as exhibitions of art, photography and rugs, poetry readings, theatrical and musical performances, film screenings, international conferences, and illustrative talks by prominent scholars, authors, artists and speakers are regularly organized.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

As a unique institution of Armenian culture and history, Ararat-Eskijian Museum collaborates with various scholars, organizations and other institutions on projects ranging from publications of scholarly and non-fiction works to theater and film productions. The museum also serves as a resource for individuals and scholars researching topics in Armenian history. Maggie Mangassarian-Goschin is the director of the museum which has sponsored over 400 events at the AEM.

For YouTube video of an interview with Luther Eskijian from the Armenian Film Foundation, go to: https://www.ararat-eskijian-museum.com/about-the-eskijians

For more information on the museum, email eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com

For information about the Eskijian Family, go to: https://www.ararat-eskijian-museum.com/about-the-eskijians

