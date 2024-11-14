Armine Afeyan Appointed CEO of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

YEREVAN — The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced this week the appointment of Armine Afeyan as the organization’s chief executive officer. Afeyan succeeds Arman Jilavian, who will take on the role of vice chair of the Aurora Board.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Arman Jilavian for his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to Aurora’s mission,” said Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder and Chair of the Board of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. “Arman’s commitment has helped galvanize Aurora’s impact across the globe, and we look forward to his continued contributions as Vice Chair of Aurora’s Board of Directors.”

Armine Afeyan was most recently executive director of Aurora. She rejoined the organization in 2023, having previously held the position of director of communications in 2015–2016. In addition to Aurora, Afeyan has spent the balance of her career in consumer-oriented technology companies, most recently serving as a general manager at Wayfair.

“Armine’s leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, coupled with a deep passion for humanitarian work, make her uniquely suited to lead the organization into a new era of impact,” said Dr. Eric Esrailian, co-founder and board member of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. “I’m confident that with Armine at the helm, Aurora will continue to inspire hope and action in the face of difficult circumstances, extending the movement to all corners of the world.”

“I am honored to follow Arman’s footsteps as CEO and continue building on the remarkable foundation laid over our first decade. As we prepare to celebrate Aurora’s 10th anniversary in 2025, I look forward to working with our global partners and supporters to expand our reach, enhance our programs, and empower the next generation of humanitarians,” said Armine Afeyan. “I am immensely proud to channel my Gratitude into Action by being part of Aurora during this pivotal time.”

Recently, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced that Dr. Eric Esrailian has accepted the role of Co-Founder of Aurora’s next phase, joining the organization’s original co-founding trio, Vartan Gregorian, Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan. As an Aurora Board member and the Co-Chair of the 2024 Aurora Prize events in Los Angeles, Esrailian brings his influence and leadership expertise across various domains including academia, industry, philanthropy, and human rights advocacy to this new role, helping guide the organization toward its 10th anniversary year and beyond.