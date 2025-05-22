Lt. Gergerian Wants to Get to the Root of the Problem

By Araz Havan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
WINTHROP, Mass. — Lt. Sarko Gergerian is driven by a singular goal: to take care of people. In his 15 years of service with the Winthrop Police Department, Gergerian’s commitment to his community is based on being proactive, rather than reactive. Currently, he is the most senior-ranking lieutenant.
“I distinctly remember thinking how I would like to get close to an acute emergency and be able to lend a helping hand when it was actually happening, not afterwards,” he said in a recent interview, remembering his mindset years before joining law enforcement.
This was the case even when he was a college student studying philosophy, psychology, and religion at Northeastern. When it was time to look for a co-op work assignment which is a hallmark of Northeastern, Gergerian told his co-op advisor that he wanted to work as security in the Boston nightlife scene.
“This is what I’m compelled to do, I want to be around humans and keep people safe,” he told his advisor. That decision led to a decade-long journey in nightlife and safety, and the progression for Gergerian to eventually join law enforcement was a natural one.